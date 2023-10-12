/>
The best October Prime Day deals still available from Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Check out these great deals still available from other retailers after the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on

Amazon's October Prime Day event may be a big draw, but Amazon isn't the only place you can go when you want to find a great deal on tech, especially ahead of the holiday season. 

Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates

Around Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, which started Tuesday, we've scoured the web to find some excellent competing deals on products including laptops, smartphones, home appliances, gaming kits, audio accessories, smart home gadgets, and appliances from retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Newegg.

Best Prime Day alternative deals: Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Newegg

These are the best deals overall that we have found at other retailers at the same time as Amazon's October Prime Day event:

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch LED curved 4K UHD gaming monitor

Save $700
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch LED curved 4K UHD gaming monitor
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2000
  • Original price: $2,700

For a fantastic deal on a futuristic -- and, certainly, future-proof -- gaming monitor, head to Best Buy. We've spotted a $700 discount on the Samsung Odyssey Ark, a 55-inch, 165Hz curved gaming monitor that can be used horizontally or vertically. 

View now at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6-inch, 256GB tablet

Save $300
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6-inch, 256GB tablet
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $900
  • Original price: $1200

Best Buy has fantastic deals on a variety of Samsung devices, and one we particularly like is available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This high-spec tablet comes with a 14.6-inch display, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. An S-pen is included. 

View now at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptop

Save $534
ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptop
Asus/ZDNET
  • Current price: $965
  • Original price: $1499

If you're a gamer who wants to spend more time and money on games themselves, look no further. The ASUS ROG Strix G15 is a great gaming laptop, built with an AMD Ryzen 76800H CPU and features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's on sale at Walmart and now available with $534 off. 

View now at Walmart

ASUS ROG Strix desktop tower PC

Save $850
ASUS ROG Strix desktop tower PC
ASUS/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1050
  • Original price: $1900

An amazing deal we've spotted outside of Amazon's event is for an ASUS ROG Strix desktop tower PC. Available with an $850 discount, this Windows 11 gaming rig has a Ryzen 7 5000 Series 5800X processor (3.80GHz), 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics.

View now at Newegg

More alternative Amazon October Prime Day deals

When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?

Amazon's new event, officially known as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, takes place on Tuesday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 11.

The 48-hour sales event, which bridges the time between July's extremely successful Prime Day and the upcoming Black Friday week, will run in 19 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Spain, and Australia.

While Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is always an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members and designed to lure more consumers into the Prime fold, if you aren't a member, this doesn't mean you are excluded. You can always sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Also: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days: Everything to know

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals with solid discounts (or those that are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and historical price trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

