The 40+ best holiday TV deals
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but there are still tons of TV deals to be found now that the holiday shopping season is in full-swing. If you're in the market for a new TV, it's one of the best times of the year to buy one. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater or gift a TV to someone on your list, we've got you covered: I've sorted through all of the TV deals on offer from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers to help you find a great deal on a TV that perfectly fits your needs.
You'll find major discounts on OLED, QLED, and 8K models in a variety of sizes from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more during this holiday season -- including up to $5,000 off top-rated models that ZDNET's experts have reviewed. Read on for the best holiday TV deals available now.
Also: Best holiday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Best holiday TV deals
- LG C3 OLED 77-inch: $2,495 (save $1,000 at Walmart)
- Sony A75L OLED 65-inch: $1,500 (save $1,100 at Best Buy)
- TCL S5 98-inch LED: $3000 (save $2,000 at Best Buy)
- Samsung QN90C 85-inch: $2,598 (save $2,200 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung QN85C 85-inch: $2,298 (save $1,500 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung S90C 83-inch: $3,498 (save $1,900 at B&H Photo)
Best holiday TV deals at Walmart
- Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED: $1,579 (save $1,720)
- Samsung Q70C 85-inch: $1,798 (save $1,000)
- Sony X93L 85-inch: $3,299 (save $1,200)
- Sony A80L 77-inch OLED: $2,698 (save $801)
- Samsung S95C 55-inch OLED: $1,795 (save $704)
- Samsung QN85C 75-inch: $1,769 (save $930)
- Samsung S95C OLED 77-inch: $3,129 (save $1,370)
- Samsung QN90C 55-inch: $1,398 (save $600)
Best holiday TV deals at Amazon
- Sony X80K 65-inch: $698 (save $300)
- Hisense U8K 55 inch: $698 (save $300)
- Hisense U7K 65 inch: $798 (save $342)
- LG QNED85 65-inch: $1,197 (save $603)
- Sony A75L OLED 65-inch: $1,498 (save $500)
- Samsung QN90C 65-inch: $1,700 (save $1,098)
- Samsung QN85C 75-inch: $1,798 (save $900)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch: $600 (save $2010)
Best holiday TV deals at Best Buy
- Samsung QN85C 85 inch: $2,300 (save $500)
- Samsung Q80C 85 inch: $2,000 (save $300)
- Samsung S89C 77 inch: $2,000 (save $1,600)
- LG B3 65-inch OLED: $1,300 (save $700)
- Samsung S90C 65 inch: $1,600 (save $500)
- Samsung Q70C 85-inch: $1,800 (save $200)
- LG C3 65-inch OLED: $1,600 (save $500)
- TCL QM8 65-inch: $900 (save $400)
- LG UR7800 86-inch: $900 (save $350)
- Samsung CU7000 85-inch: $900 (save $400)
Best holiday TV deals at B&H Photo
- LG B3 65-inch OLED: $1,297 (save $1,100)
- Samsung S90C 65-inch: $1,598 (save $1,000)
- Samsung QN90C 65-inch: $1,698 (save $1,100)
- LG C3 OLED 83-inch: $3,997 (save $1,300)
- Samsung QN85C 85-inch: $2,298 (save $1,500)
- Samsung Q60C 85-inch: $1,598 (save $700)
More holiday TV deals
- Current price: $6,000
- Regular price: $7,000
The Samsung QN900C is a great way to future-proof your home theater with its native 8K resolution. This gives you four times the resolution as a 4K model and 16 times that of a 1080p TV. You'll also get support for object tracking sound as well as Dolby Atmos, Alexa, and Hey Google voice controls built-in, and a preloaded suite of popular apps so you can start streaming right out of the box.
- Current price: $5998
- Regular price: $7998
If you're looking for a truly impressive big-screen TV, you can save $3,000 on the 98-inch Samsung Q80C. It uses object tracking sound and Dolby Atmos to create 3D virtual surround sound that follows the on-screen action.
- Current price: $2,598
- Regular price: $4,798
The Samsung QN90C is the brand's flagship QLED model, featuring Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound for a more immersive experience, as well as an updated Neo QLED panel for better color accuracy and a brighter image compared to previous models. You'll also get AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR support for console gaming, a 120Hz refresh rate, and access to free, live TV with the Samsung TV Plus app.
- Current price: $7998
- Regular price: $9998
The Sony X90L is an excellent choice for both brand loyalists and anyone looking for an impressive big-screen TV. It works with Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound, while the adaptive calibrated mode automatically adjusts picture settings for the best viewing experience.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best TV?
My choice for the best TV overall is the Samsung QN90C for its 120Hz refresh rate, object tracking sound and Dolby Atmos support, dedicated gaming hub, and wide range of screen sizes. The Neo QLED panel is capable of producing over 1 billion colors while 4K resolution enhances details for more lifelike images. You'll also get built-in voice controls with Alexa, Bixby, or Hey Google.
What are the best holiday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for holiday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
