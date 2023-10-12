'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best October Prime Day kitchen appliance deals still available
One of the biggest sales of the year just occurred: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, aka the second Prime Day event of the year. It ran Oct. 10-11, but there are still deals you can buy right now. If you're looking to pick up some new kitchen appliances, either for your own home or to get a jump start on your holiday shopping list, you'll find several from big brands like Ninja and Hamilton Beach that are still on sale.
Also: The best October Prime Day deals still available: Last chance to save
From air fryer ovens to coffee makers and tea kettles, we've listed the best kitchen appliance deals we found during October Prime Day. Here are a few standout savings that you can still get before they're gone.
Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals still available
Check out the best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals available on Amazon right now.
- KBS 17-in-1 Bread Maker-Dual Heaters: $160 (Save $40)
- Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender: $84 (Save $56)
- Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System: $147 (Save $53)
- Toshiba Microwave Oven: $110 (Save $40)
- Paris Rhône Food Dehydrator: $120 (Save $30)
- Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer: $26 (Save $14)
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: $30 (Save $10)
- Current price: $70
- Original price: $100
Mix anything from pizza dough to brownie batter with the Hamilton Beach Electric Mixer, which is $30 off its original price. You can choose between seven speeds and save your arm workout for the gym. Best of all, the stainless steal bowl is dishwasher safe, making your cleanup process less of a hassle.
Current Price: $100
Original Price: $160
If you're tired of dealing with plastic baggies for storing meat, seafood, fruits, and veggies, this vacuum sealer machine offers a nice alternative. At 38% off, the machine allows you to store your dry and moist food for just $60 right now. The machine comes with 10 vacuum sealer bags and two accessory ports for sealing jars with wider mouths.
Current Price: $195
Original Price: $249
As the weather gets colder, there's a good chance you won't feel like going out for a coffee run. Save $54 and enjoy your coffee at home with this Nespresso machine that is 22% off. You can brew coffee that is four different cup sizes. The design of the machine also helps you save kitchen space and the brewing parameters adapt to the capsule you are using.
Current Price: $69
Original Price: $144
Air fryers make cooking fun and easy, and GoWise USA'S is currently $75 off. Whether you want to reheat your takeout pizza or roast a chicken, GoWise USA'S air fryer has you covered. It has a large touchscreen control panel with eight cooking functions, and you can choose the function, time, and temperature. With a seven-quart capacity, GoWise USA'S air fryer is large enough to serve a family.
More Prime Day 2023 kitchen appliance deals still available
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day 2023 kitchen appliance deals?
We chose these Prime Day deals on kitchen appliances based on the brand, the discounted price, how much each item is discounted, and looking at product reviews (both good and bad).
Where can I find more October Prime Day deals?
