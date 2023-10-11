'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 35 best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals
Our lives are busy. When we have limited time available to keep our homes clean and tidy, it isn't long until the clutter builds up and a molehill has turned into a mountain.
This is where modern home appliances shine. Intelligent thermostats can automatically manage our energy consumption and heating requirements; smart lighting can be scheduled, and when it comes to cleaning, robot vacuums can take some of the daily workload off your plate.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates
Robot vacuums aren't the holy grail of domestic tasks, of course, but if you purchase the right model, you won't need to worry about keeping your floors swept and mopped. You can schedule them to perform these jobs for you -- or to spot clean as and when you need -- freeing up a little more time for you to spend how you like. And during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, which runs today through Wednesday, you can find several discounts on top-rated robot vacuums and mops.
Below are the best robot vacuum deals deals we could find for Prime Big Deal Days.
Best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals
Here are the best deals on ZDNET experts' favorite robot vacuums from Amazon right now. This list is updated frequently.
- iRobot Roomba s9+ self-emptying robot vacuum:
$500 (Save $500 on ZDNET's pick for best robot vacuum for pet hair)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j7:
$799 (Save $300 on ZDNET's pick for best 2-in-1 iRobot vacuum mop)
- Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum with self-empty dock:
$400 (Save $300 on ZDNET's pick for best budget Roborock)
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum:
$200 (Save $200 on ZDNET's pick for best budget iRobot vacuum)
- Roborock S8 robot vacuum and mop cleaner:
$600 (Save $150 on ZDNET's pick for best Roborock with object detection)
- Dreametech D10 Plus robot vacuum and mop:
$280 (Save $120 on ZDNET's pick for best mid-range robot vacuum)
October Prime Day robot vacuum and mop combo deals
- MAMNV robot vacuum and mop combo:
$170 (Save $320)
- ZCWA robot vacuum and mop combo:
$176 (Save $554)
- Shark robot vacuum and mop combo:
$400 (Save $300)
- ONSON 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop combo with Wi-Fi:
$109 (Save $511 at Walmart)
- ONSON blue robot vacuum and mop combo:
$103 (Save $217 at Walmart)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum cleaner with APP-controlled mopping:
$500 (Save $370)
- MAMNV 2-in-1 mopping robot vacuum:
$179 (Save $521)
- Proscenic 850T robot vacuum and mop combo:
$140 (Save $50)
October Prime Day Shark vacuum deals
- Shark Matrix robot vacuum:
$380 (Save $120)
- Shark ION robot vacuum:
$130 (Save $100)
- Shark AI Self-Cleaning robot vacuum & mop:
$241 (Save $239)
- Shark RV1001AE IQ robot vacuum:
$425 (Save $175)
- Shark AV993 IQ robot vacuum:
$200 (Save $100)
- Shark AV1010AE IQ robot vacuum:
$300 (Save $80)
More top October Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $1,000
It's your last chance to save big on Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, and if you have been eyeing a robot vacuum for a while, now is your chance. If you want to save big, the iRobot Roomba s9+ is currently $500 off. Our pick for the best robot vacuum for pet hair is an excellent self-emptying robot vacuum that will always keep your floors dust and dirt-free.
ZDNET's Beth Mauder tested the Roomba s9+ and shared, "if you invest in the Roomba s9+, you won't be disappointed" since the incredible suction power will get all the ingrained dog hair and dirt from your floors and carpets.
- Current Price: $799
- Original Price: $1,100
If you want to automatize your cleaning as much as possible, you need a robot vacuum and mop combo. The iRobot Roomba Combo j7 is ZDNET's pick for the best 2-in-1 iRobot vacuum mop. This all-in-one device cleans when and where you want it, and thanks to its impressive technology, it automatically detects when to use the vacuum or mop.
ZDNET"s Beth Mauder went hands-on with the robot vacuum mop and found the technology was highly advanced, despite being iRobot's first two-in-one machine. "I ran this in the dark, during the day, in weird shadows, and all kinds of other scenarios, and it never mopped over carpet or rugs. It's truly a genius machine," shares Mauder. The best part is that you can now get this machine for $300 off for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $500
The iRobot Braava Jet M6 is ZDNET's pick for best robot mop overall. While not a robot vacuum per se, this robot mop is an excellent device to keep your floors spotless and shiny! This means you no longer need to worry about cleaning messy paws, drink spills, or everyday grime and dirt around your house. The iRobot Braava Jet M6 has both a wet and dry mopping function and uses a precision jet spray with a cleaning solution to leave your floors sparkly after each clean.
- Current price: $350
- Original price: $600
The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO is one of the best budget iRobot vacuums available -- and when that affordable robot vacuum is also on sale as part of Amazon's Big Deal Days, it's even more exciting.
At the time of writing, Amazon is offering $250 off the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum as part of its Prime Big Deal Days. With this robot vacuum, you can use Alexa or Google to give the vacuum directions and brushes designed to pick up dirt and pet hair.
- Current price: $1,000
- Original price: $1,550
What's better than a robot vacuum to clean your floors? One that both vacuums and mops your floors! This ECOVACS vacuum and mop combo is a homeowner's dream. This all-in-one station is a self-cleaning and drying station for your robot vacuum. The station stores dust collected after each clean and automatically refills with water after it finishes a cleaning round.
Keep in mind the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni comes with a big docking station and is pretty heavy, says ZDNET's Aimee Chanthadavong in her review. But if you're looking to keep your floors looking shiny and new, it's an excellent robot vacuum to clean your home -- And with Amazon's Big Deal Days, you can save $550 when you purchase.
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $275
The iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum is a mid-range robot vacuum with Alexa integration, Wi-Fi connectivity, and multi-surface brushes that allow your robot vacuum to go from carpet to tile without a problem. If you are looking for a robot vacuum that will take vacuuming off your mind, the iRobot Roomba 694 is a great option that is currently on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
This robot vacuum runs for 90 minutes and goes back to charge itself without someone having to interfere. It also learns your cleaning schedule and routine and can be scheduled to clean as you please, with the iRobot app.
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $650
If loud robot vacuums are not your thing, the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10+ is your dream come true. This robot vacuum and mop combo is a great quiet robot vacuum mop with a 3800Pa suction that keeps your floors free of dirt, pet hair, and even spills. Thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days, you can save $250 on a robot vacuum mop that lasts up to 60 days without any type of maintenance -- talk about hassle-free.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $200
The Airrobo P20 robot vacuum is the best budget-alternative robot vacuum deal available for October Prime Day. This robot vacuum has four power suction alternatives, starting at 800Pa suction for a quiet clean and going up to 2800Pa suction for a deep and powerful clean. While this robot vacuum is already a cheap alternative compared to other robot vacuum competitors, you can now get an even better deal for it thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
More Amazon Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
The second Prime Day of the year, dubbed as October Prime Day, is a two-day sales event from 3 a.m. EDT on Oct. 10 through Oct. 11.
How did we choose these October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings.
What is the best Amazon Prime robot vacuum deal?
The best deal during Amazon Prime Day is for the iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum. Available with a discount of 40%, you can expect this device to give your floors a deep clean whenever you wish -- and because it is self-emptying, maintenance is low.
Where can I find more October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
