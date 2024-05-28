'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 95+ best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals still available at Amazon, Lowe's, and more
With Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial start of summer, now is the time to take advantage of great deals on a wide array of lawn care tools and equipment. Stores like Lowe's, Home Depot, and Tractor Supply are offering discounts on everything from lawn mowers and leaf blowers to log splitters and portable generators to help your lawn look its best all season long. You'll want to act fast if you want the best deals though, as many sales end Monday.
Also: The best Memorial Day deals you can shop right now
The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals of 2024
- Ego Power+ Z6 42-inch 56V zero turn mower: $5500 (save $500 at Lowe's, Ends June 26)
- Toro TimeCutter 60-inch zero-turn riding mower: $4399 (save $500 at Lowe's, Ends May 31)
- Ryobi 80V 30-inch zero turn riding mower: $2999 (save $2000 at Home Depot)
- Milwaukee M18 7-tool kit with 2 batteries and charger: $499 (save $500 at Home Depot)
- Aiper robot pool cleaner: $200 (save $120 with coupon at Amazon)
- Hart 80V 30-inch riding mower: $2997 (save $501 at Walmart)
- Seauto Crab pool vacuum: $399 (save $400 at Walmart)
- EcoFlow Delta Pro with 4 solar panels: $4599 (save $2100 at Amazon)
- Bluetti AC300 & B300 modular solar power system: $2599 (save $1400 at Amazon)
The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Lowe's
- Kobalt 80V 21-inch self-propelled lawn mower: $499 (save $200, Ends June 12)
- Craftsman T110 42-inch riding mower: $1899 (save $200, Ends May 29)
- LoCo Cookers 3-burner propane grill: $350 (save $450)
- Royal Gourmet 6-burner propane grill: $400 (save $233, Ends May 29)
- Greenworks Pro 3000 PSI 2 gallon pressure washer: $279 (save $120, Ends July 17)
- Kobalt 20-inch 40V hedge trimmer: $129 (save $120, Ends June 29)
- PitBoss Pro Series 850 sq. in. pellet grill: $449 (save $100, Ends May 29)
- Toro TimeMaster 30-inch gas self-propelled push mower: $1499 (save $100, Ends May 29)
- Craftsman T100 36-inch riding mower: $1799 (save $200, Ends May 29)
- John Deere Z315E ZTrak 42-inch zero turn riding mower: $3199 (save $200, Ends May 29)
- Ariens Ikon 52-inch zero turn riding mower: $3749 (save $250, Ends May 29)
- Whirlpool 16 cubic foot garage-ready chest freezer: $599 (save $400, Ends May 29)
- Frigidaire 20 cubic foot garage-ready upright freezer: $899 (save $250, Ends May 29)
- Craftsman 3100PSI 2.4GPM gas pressure washer: $299 (save $60, Ends May 29)
- Kobalt 80V 21-inch push mower: $499 (save $200, Ends June 12)
- Kobalt 80V 16-inch string trimmer: $199 (save $70, Ends June 12)
- Napoleon Rogue XT 625 5-burner propane grill: $1049 (save $150, Ends May 29)
- Frigidaire 24.8 cubic foot garage-ready chest freezer: $999 (save $250, Ends May 29)
- Kamado Joe Classic Joe 18-inch charcoal grill: $699 (save $100, Ends May 29)
- EcoFlow Delta Pro 3600W power station with 400W solar panel: $2799 (save $1400, Ends May 29)
The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Home Depot
- Traeger Timberline pellet grill: $3000 (save $300)
- Kamado Joe Classic Joe II 18-inch charcoal grill: $1149 (save $150)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 5-piece outdoor tool bundle: $1749 (save $310)
- Duromax 13,000W tri-fuel generator: $1799 (save $700)
- Generac Guardian 26,000W dual fuel whole home generator: $6387 (save $710)
- NewAge Kamado 22-inch charcoal grill: $1300 (save $500)
- Rigid 18V 8-tool kit with batteries and charger: $579 (save $170)
- Husky 60 gallon 3.7HP stationary electric air compressor: $799 (save $100)
The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Amazon
- Samsung 65-inch The Terrace partial sun outdoor TV: $3997 (save $1000)
- LG 27-inch StanbyME Go portable touch screen: $997 (save $200)
- Vivohome 20-foot inflatable movie projector screen: $180 (save $60 with coupon)
- PitBoss table top pellet grill: $240 (save $130)
- EcoFlow River 2 portable power station: $429 (save $170 with coupon)
- Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 grill: $330 (save $70)
- Igloo Trailmate premium 70 quart cooler: $200 (save $50)
- EcoFlow River portable power station: $209 (save $140)
- Netvue Birdfy smart bird feeder with camera: $127 (save $93)
- Vivosun 43 gallon tumbling dual chamber compost bin: $80 (save $40)
- Husqvarna Power Axe 350i electric 18-inch chainsaw: $400 (save $80, Limited deal)
- Husqvarna 455 Ranger 20-inch gas chainsaw: $480 (save $70, Limited deal)
- Husqvarna Automower 430HX robot mower: $2000 (save $500, Limited deal)
- Powermate PM4500 4500W dual fuel generator: $435 (save $165, Limited deal)
- Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB: $300 (save $80, Limited deal)
- Black+Decker Dustbuster Flex handheld cordless vacuum: $110 (save $15)
- Mufga 18-pod hydroponics growing kit: $45 (save $24, Limited deal)
- YitaHome grill-top pizza oven: $80 (save $10 with coupon)
- Roc inflatable 10.5-foot paddleboard: $200 (save $400, Limited deal)
- Garmin Edge 540 cycling GPS: $300 (save $50, Limited deal)
The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Walmart
- Wybot robot pool cleaner: $436 (save $264)
- Summit Living charcoal grill with offset smoker: $300 (save $250)
- Costway 5 burner propane grill: $340 (save $239)
- Blackstone propane pizza oven: $497 (save $100)
- Greenworks 20-inch 40V push mower: $249 (save $130)
- Greenworks 10-inch 80V polesaw: $148 (save $132)
- Weber Summit Kamado E6 charcoal grill: $1249 (save $148)
- Coleman RoadTrip propane grill: $199 (save $121)
- Yard Machines 42-inch zero turn riding mower: $2684 (save $365)
- Coleman Power steel 18 feet x 48 inches round above ground pool: $488 (save $60)
- PowerSmart 80V Max 21-inch electric lawn mower: $349 (save $100)
- PowerSmart Robot Lawnmower: $750 (save $150)
- Intex 24 foot x 52 inches round above ground pool: $1260 (save $610)
- Snow Joe 24V 10-inch cordless snow shovel: $98 (save $81)
- iDOO 20-pod hydroponics growing system: $120 (save $80)
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled push mower: $398 (save $200)
- Costway 3-in-1 vertical charcoal smoker: $80 (save $80)
- Costway 2-tier wood fired pizza oven: $120 (save $99)
- Zimtown 50 quart propane fryer kit: $80 (save $94)
- Segmart 4-burner propane grill: $230 (save $200)
- Gorilla Carts 8 cubic foot steel dump cart: $169 (save $60)
- Hart 20V string trimmer/leaf blower combo: $124 (save $124)
- Greenworks 40V 19-inch push mower: $279 (save $115)
- Greenworks 40V 16-inch cordless snow blower: $98 (save $50)
- Costway rolling garden seat: $110 (save $189)
- Greenworks 60V 42-inch zero turn riding mower: $3797 (save $703)
The best Memorial Day outdoor furniture deals
- Origin 21 Veda Springs 4-piece wicker patio set: $499 (save $499 at Lowe's, Ends June 19)
- Veikous 12 x 10 metal rectangle gazebo: $1150 (save $450 at Lowe's, Ends June 19)
- Origin 21 Brennfield woven teak egg chair: $349 (save $349 at Lowe's, Ends June 19)
- Home Decorators Collection Ashbury Hill 4-piece patio set: $419 (save $1379 at Home Depot)
- Hampton Bay Lakewood 5-piece patio set: $575 (save $864 at Home Depot)
- Hampton Bay 10-foot patio umbrella: $220 (save $409 at Home Depot)
- Ovius New Vultros 7-piece patio set: $999 (save $306 at Home Depot)
- Tiki 25-inch patio fire pit: $295 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Lacoo 5-piece patio set: $280 (save $220 at Walmart)
- Costway rattan daybed: $300 (save $519 at Walmart)
- Acejoy 3-person canopy porch swing: $250 (save $350 at Walmart)
- Highsound 5-piece patio set: $440 (save $760 at Walmart)
- Mainstays 45-inch outdoor fireplace with chimney: $147 (save $50 at Walmart)
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
What are the best lawn care tools?
To properly care for your lawn, you'll need a variety of tools at your disposal, including: lawn mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and even generators or portable power stations. Thankfully, ZDNET has researched and tested a variety of outdoor power equipment to help you find the best fit for your needs.
