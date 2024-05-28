X
The 95+ best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals still available at Amazon, Lowe's, and more

Memorial Day may be over, but it's still a great time to take advantage of deals on things like lawn care tools, outdoor TVs, and patio furniture to make your lawn look its best this summer.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Reviewed by Amy Lieu
A Husqvarna robot lawn mower cutting grass while a person tends to a flower bed in the background
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

With Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial start of summer, now is the time to take advantage of great deals on a wide array of lawn care tools and equipment. Stores like Lowe's, Home Depot, and Tractor Supply are offering discounts on everything from lawn mowers and leaf blowers to log splitters and portable generators to help your lawn look its best all season long. You'll want to act fast if you want the best deals though, as many sales end Monday.

The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals of 2024

The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Lowe's

Partial view of a woman using a Milwaukee M18 FUEL leaf blower to clear her driveway
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Home Depot

Scott's reel mower resting on a sunny, well-manicured lawn
Scott's

The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Amazon

A Craftsman Z5200 zero turn mower on a grey background
Craftsman/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Walmart

Ego Power+ variable speed electric leaf blower
Ego Power

The best Memorial Day outdoor furniture deals

A stainless steel bonfire pit with fire coming out the top
Solo Stove/ZDNET

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

What are the best lawn care tools?

To properly care for your lawn, you'll need a variety of tools at your disposal, including: lawn mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and even generators or portable power stations. Thankfully, ZDNET has researched and tested a variety of outdoor power equipment to help you find the best fit for your needs.

