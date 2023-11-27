'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
40 Cyber Monday deals on the best products ZDNET's tested and reviewed in 2023
Black Friday is officially over, but a quick glimpse at ZDNET's Cyber Monday live blog should tell you that there are still hundreds of deals left on the table. Whether you're shopping for a new TV, pair of headphones, laptop, tablet, or even robot vacuum, we've got you covered.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals available right now
But if you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of deals to be had, or uncertain of what's actually worth buying, let this roundup serve as the guiding light of your holiday shopping. Throughout the years, ZDNET's tested and reviewed hundreds, if not thousands, of consumer electronics, from smartphones to personal computers to smart home appliances, and many of our highest-rated products just so happen to still be on sale during this time of the year.
The list below not only contains gadgets and gizmos that are heavily discounted but are ultimately worth investing in, as our writers and editors can attest to.
Cyber Monday 2023 deals on ZDNET's top-rated phones
- Google Pixel Fold (Review): $1,399 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 8 (Review): $549 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Review): Free (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15 (Review): Free (save $800 at Verizon)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Review): $324 (save $125 at Amazon)
- OnePlus Open (Review): $1,499 (save $200 at Amazon)
- OnePlus 11 (Review): $629 (save $170 at Amazon)
- Nothing Phone 2 (Review): $649 (save $150 at Nothing)
- Motorola Razr Plus (Review): $699 (save $300 at Amazon)
Cyber Monday 2023 deals on ZDNET's top-rated smartwatches
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Review): $319 (save $80 at Samsung)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Review): $349 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Ticwatch Pro 5 (Review): $244 (save $105 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (Review): $329 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Charge 6 (Review): $99 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Garmin Epix Pro 2 (Review): $899 (save $200 at Best Buy)
Cyber Monday 2023 deals on ZDNET's top-rated tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (Review): $125 (save $65 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 (Review): $149 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad 9th Gen (Review): $249 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad 10th Gen (Review): $349 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- OnePlus Pad (Review): $399 (save $80 at OnePlus)
- Google Pixel Tablet (Review): $389 (save $110 at Wellbots)
Cyber Monday 2023 deals on ZDNET's top-rated laptops
- Apple MacBook Pro (M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max) (Review): $1,449 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M2) (Review): $1,049 (save $250 at Best Buy)
- Dell XPS 15 (Review): $1,099 (save $400 at Dell)
- Asus 14-inch Chromebook Plus (Review): $299 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 (Review): $1,263 (save $890 at Lenovo)
- Corsair Voyager A1600 (Review): $1,349 (save $1,150 at Amazon)
Cyber Monday 2023 deals on ZDNET's top-rated TVs
- Samsung S95C OLED (Review): $2,397 (save $900 at Amazon)
- Samsung QN90C Neo QLED (Review): $1,699 (save $900 at Samsung)
- Hisense U6K (Review): $498 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Review): $29 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Samsung Freestyle 2 (Review): $599 (save $200 at Best Buy)
More Black Friday 2023 deals
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $329
Bose has consistently been at the top of ZDNET's best headphones rankings, and for good reason. Its flagship QuietComfort 45 model features immersive noise cancellation, a sleek and timeless design, and some of the best audio output that ZDNET's headphones expert, Jada Jones, has heard. Right now, the same pair can be had at a $130 discount, making it a great pick-up for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.
Read the review: Bose QuietComfort 45
- Current price: $189
- Original price: $249
The iPhone's recent shift to USB-C from Lightning meant that Apple's most popular accessory would have to follow suit. Fortunately, the newest AirPods feature more than just a different look, they also support Conversation Awareness and a more responsive Adaptive Audio experience, meaning they'll adjust your volume levels as you go from listening to music to talking to someone nearby.
Read the review: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
- Current price: $1,049
- Original price: $1,299
The 15-inch MacBook Air offers the best of both worlds, combining the big-screen experience of Apple's MacBook Pro line with the portability of the Air. That's a recipe for success, especially if you're someone who's always on their feet. We're seeing one of the best discounts on the latest MacBook model during Black Friday, bringing it down to just $1,049.
Read the review: Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M2)
- Current price: $75
- Original price: $150
A 50% discount makes it even harder to argue against buying Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids tablet. ZDNET's Maria Diaz decided to buy one over the regular iPad earlier this year and had no regrets. The Fire HD 8 Kids is built to withstand the rigors of children and supports customizable parental controls so you're always in the know of what your child can and can't do.
Read the review: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids
- Current price: $449
- Original price: $800
Hisense may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think TVs, but its new U6K model is certainly worth considering. ZDNET's Artie Beaty reviewed the 65-inch model and praised it for offering plenty of entertainment features at a more accessible price than Samsung, Sony, and LG.
Read the review: Hisense 65-inch U6K TV
- Current price: $1,044
- Original price: $1,499
You'll find plenty of robot vacuum deals during the holiday shopping season, but the discounted Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni may be the one to buy. The model was just released and features both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, a self-cleaning station, and some of the strongest suction power we've tested at 8,000Pa.
Read the review: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.
