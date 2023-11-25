'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 30 best Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals still available
The most exciting time of the year is almost over -- well, at least for avid shoppers and anyone who loves a good deal. And while Black Friday may officially be over, we still have Cyber Monday deals to look forward to. Many popular retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, are currently offering some of their best deals of the year.
If you're looking for a tech wearable that tracks your health and fitness, now is the best time to shop since even the latest and greatest wearables -- including the Fitbit Charge 6, and Google Pixel Watch -- are on sale ahead of the holidays.
In fact, wearables make great gifts for people you have no idea what to get -- and with these best Fitbit and fitness tracker deals, you can snag a great discount on a capable health and fitness wearable for that special someone.
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals still live
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS: $329 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $230 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi: $200 (save $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $280 (save $50)
- Garmin Venu 2S: $238 (save $150)
- Garmin Instinct: $168 (save $82)
- VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch: $29 (save $40)
- Garmin Forerunner 45s: $135 (save $35)
- Amazfit GTS 2 Mini: $40 (save $40)
- Garmin Forerunner 255: $250 (save $100)
- Amazfit Bip 5: $80 (save $10)
- Amazfit GTS 4: $90 (save $30)
- Amazfit Bip 3 Pro: $55 (save $15)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4: $140 (save $60)
Best Black Friday Fitbit deals still live
- Fitbit Inspire 2: $62 (save $18)
- Fitbit Inspire 3: $70 (save $30)
- Fitbit Versa 4: $150 (save $50)
- Fitbit Charge 3: $109 (save $40)
- Fitbit Charge 2: $89 (save $61)
- Fitbit Ace 3: $50 (save $30)
- Fitbit Ace 3: $70 (save $10)
More Black Friday Fitness and fitness tracker deals
- Current price: $739
- Original price: $799
ZDNET's best smartwatch overall has just seen a rare $60 discount ahead of Black Friday. This Apple Watch is the tech giant's most rugged and capable smartwatch, released less than three months ago. Made with the outdoor adventurer in mind, the Ultra 2 has 100m water resistance, a scratch-resistant 49mm display, and a 36-hour battery life. It also includes Apple's latest double-tap feature and contacts first responders if you have been in a crash.
- Current price: $179
- Original price: $249
If you know someone who is ingrained in the Apple ecosystem of devices and has considered getting a fitness tracker, the Apple Watch SE is the perfect gift for them. Because it is an Apple Watch, it seamlessly integrates into the rest of the Apple device ecosystem and is intuitive to use since WatchOS mirrors what the iOS found in iPhones.
Despite being the most budget-friendly model, it boasts many of the same health and safety features as the more advanced Apple Watch models, including fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep insights, Crash Detection, water resistance, and a good battery. This is the lowest price we have seen it all year, so it's a great time to buy.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $160
Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have the latest Fitbit, the Charge 6, on sale for $60 less for Black Friday. ZDNET's best Fitbit overall incorporates all of Google's latest and greatest features within a Fitbit tracker, such as Google Maps, Google Wallet, Gmail, Google Calendar, YouTube Music controls, and more.
Compared to older models, the Charge 6 has a built-in GPS, is made of 100% recycled aluminum, and includes an improved heart rate sensor. When ZDNET's wearables expert, Matthew Miller, tested the device, he found the Fitbit Charge 6 is best for people who want to "capture key health and wellness data in a comfortable form factor while minimizing the distractions of third-party apps and constant notifications."
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $400
Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Google Pixel Watch is available for $200, saving you $200 from its original price. The smartwatch has an elegant circular display that suits most wrists and tracks the basics -- stress, sleep, heart rate, and more -- in addition to offering Google's top features and favorite apps.
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $115
If you are looking for a stylish wearable, the Fitbit Luxe is an affordable and elegant fitness tracker, thanks to its suite of elegant bracelet options. The tiny but mighty wearable offers all the essential tracking features we've come to expect in a wearable: steps, speed, workouts, and even stress, while still maintaining a very minimal screen and a slim form factor.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $300
The Fitbit Sense 2 tracker comes with a physical button on the left side and utilizes a touch screen to control the device. While you can't place phone calls directly from the smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense 2 supports answering incoming calls, and with an Android phone, you can reply to texts and notifications. With the support of Fitbit Premium service, you can extend the capabilities of your smartwatch to help you improve your health.
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $529
Apple's recent launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 means its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8, is now on sale. For $79 less, you can get an Apple Watch with "80% of the functions of an Apple Watch Ultra, especially in the core health features," says ZDNET's editor-in-chief Jason Hiner.
- Current price: $269-$449
- Original price: $299-$549
The Oura Ring is a great fitness tracker alternative for someone who would prefer a minimal and stylish alternative. Unlike the rest of the wearables on this list, the Oura Ring sits on your finger instead of on your wrist, making it a more discreet option. Despite its small and lightweight form factor, it packs incredible insights, landing it a place as ZDNET's pick for best smart ring and best fitness ring.
Starting today all the way through Cyber Monday, Oura and Best Buy are offering hefty discounts on the smart rings, starting at $30 off for black and silver rings and up to $100 off rose gold rings.
- Current price: $370
- Original price: $450
Ahead of Cyber Week, you can find this top-of-the-line smartwatch at an 18% discount. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro captures heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. With Samsung Health, you can also track workouts, menstrual cycles, and even skin temperature to predict when you might get sick.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Every year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, while Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best Fitbit and fitness tracker?
ZDNET's pick for the best Fitbit overall is the Fitbit Charge 6 due to its GPS connectivity, deep Google integration, and outstanding heart rate insights. This model is currently on sale for Black Friday for $100.
Other Fitbit models, such as the Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Luxe, also make excellent options. With Fitbit's Premium subscription, you can upgrade these older models to provide some of the most advanced insights to date.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
