The 45 best holiday 2023 gaming PC deals
The holiday shopping and gift-giving season is here, and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have plenty of savings and sales events both in-store and online ahead of the holiday season. With markdowns on everything tech, you can save big on gaming desktops from brands like HP Omen, Alienware, and Corsair.
I've scoured the web, vetting brands and comparing configurations, to find the absolute best deals on gaming desktops this holiday season. You can keep reading below to find out more about how much you can save with these holiday gaming PC deals, as well as information on ZDNET expert-tested gaming laptops and desktops before you buy.
Best holiday gaming PC deals
- Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop TG02-0346st: $430 (save $400 at HP)
- HP Omen 25L AMD Edition: $730 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- HP Omen 45L Intel Edition: $3100 (save $800 at HP.com)
- Acer Predator Orion 5000: $1700 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Master AMD Edition: $780 (save $420 at Best Buy)
- Skytech Chronos: $830 (save $320 at Newegg)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $949 (save $451 at Newegg)
- Alienware Aurora R15 AMD Ryzen Edition: $1700 (save $600 at Dell)
- HP Omen 40L: $1900 (save $650 at HP.com)
- Acer Predator Orion 7000: $2500 (save $500 at Acer)
Top holiday graphics card deals
- Sapphire Radeon RX 7900: $449 (save $631 at Amazon)
- Sapphire Radeon RX 7800 XT: $210 (save $360 at Amazon)
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC: $392 (save $138 at Amazon)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3060: $289 (save $171 at Amazon)
- Asus GeForce RTX 3060 Dual OC V2: $300 (save $110 at Amazon)
- Asus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC: $910 (save $140 at Best Buy)
- Asus TUF GeForce RTX 4080 OC: $1300 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900XTX OC: $1000 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Asus TUF GeForce RTX 3060 OC V2: $330 (save $150 at B&H Photo)
- Asus GeForce RTX 3050 Dual OC: $240 (save $140 at B&H Photo)
- Asus ROG GeForce RTX 4080: $1470 (save $150 at B&H Photo)
- PNY GeForce RTX 3060 XLR8 EPIC-X: $300 (save $180 at B&H Photo)
- PNY GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Verto: $500 (save $150 at B&H Photo)
- PNY GeForce RTX 3070 XLR8 Revel Epic-X: $500 (save $220 at B&H Photo)
Top holiday gaming PC deals at Best Buy
- HP Omen 45L: $1500 (save $600)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme AMD Edition: $2200 (save $550)
- MSI Infinite RS: $4000 (save $500)
- Asus ROG Compact 10L: $1300 (save $300)
- HP Omen 25L: $900 (save $380)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5 AMD: $1550 (save $380)
Top holiday gaming PC deals at Walmart
- Skytech Eclipse: $2200 (save $400)
- Asus ROG G22: $1799 (save $500)
- Skytech Azure: $1800 (save $335)
Top holiday gaming PC deals at B&H Photo
- Lenovo Legion T7: $1899 (save $690)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 7i: $2399 (save $600)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5i: $999 (save $250)
- HP Omen 45L: $3299 (save $400)
- MSI Aegis RS: $2699 (save $400)
Top holiday gaming PC deals at Newegg
- Skytech Eclipse Lite: $1800 (save $699)
- Skytech Shiva: $1050 (save $450)
- Skytech Azure: $1700 (save $500)
- HP Victus 15L AMD Edition: $880 (save $470)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $949 (save $451)
- Lenovo Legion T5: $1290 (save $390)
- Skytech Shadow: $1000 (save $350)
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best gaming PC?
My choice for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R15 for allowing you to configure both AMD and Intel-based builds, including dual HDD and SSD storage drives, and using up to an RTX 4080 graphics card. But if the Aurora R15 is a bit out of your budget, you can check out my list of the best cheap gaming PCs.
