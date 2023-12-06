/>
The 45 best holiday 2023 gaming PC deals

The holiday shopping season is here, and you can save up to $1,350 on gaming desktops from MSI, Alienware, Corsair and more right now.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Reviewed by Kayla Solino

The holiday shopping and gift-giving season is here, and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have plenty of savings and sales events both in-store and online ahead of the holiday season. With markdowns on everything tech, you can save big on gaming desktops from brands like HP Omen, Alienware, and Corsair.

I've scoured the web, vetting brands and comparing configurations, to find the absolute best deals on gaming desktops this holiday season. You can keep reading below to find out more about how much you can save with these holiday gaming PC deals, as well as information on ZDNET expert-tested gaming laptops and desktops before you buy. 

Best holiday gaming PC deals

Top holiday graphics card deals

Top holiday gaming PC deals at Best Buy

An Alienware Aurora R15 AMD gaming desktop on a blue background
Dell/ZDNET

Top holiday gaming PC deals at Walmart

An Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop, mouse, and keyboard on a blue background
Acer/ZDNET

Top holiday gaming PC deals at B&H Photo

A Lenovo Legion T5 gaming PC on a blue background
Lenovo/ZDNET

Top holiday gaming PC deals at Newegg

An MSI Aegis R desktop, keyboard, and mouse on a magenta background with a white grid
MSI

How did we choose these holiday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best gaming PC?

My choice for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R15 for allowing you to configure both AMD and Intel-based builds, including dual HDD and SSD storage drives, and using up to an RTX 4080 graphics card. But if the Aurora R15 is a bit out of your budget, you can check out my list of the best cheap gaming PCs.

