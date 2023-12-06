'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 19 best holiday headphones deals
Buying a pair of headphones can run you a couple of hundred bucks, especially if you want a pair with advanced ANC technology, long battery life, and a premium design. And with so many top-performing options to choose from, selecting the best headphones for you can be a challenge. ZDNET has tested many headphones, and many of our top recommendations are on sale this holiday season.
Also: The best holiday deals: Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more
If you're searching for a new pair of headphones for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, you have great timing. While the latest and greatest headphones can have price tags upwards of $600, you can find many of them on sale. From brands like Beats and Apple to Sennheiser and Sony, we found all the best headphone deals that retailers have to offer. Here are some of the best holiday headphone deals you buy.
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $99 (save $101 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort II wireless earbuds for $199 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds for $180 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- 1MORE SonoFlow wireless headphones for $75 (save $25 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $168 (save $62 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Buds for $100 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Jabra Elite 10 wireless earbuds for $200 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- AirPods (2nd generation) wireless earbuds for $99 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for $325 (save $75 at Walmart)
- Current price: $270
- Original price: $380
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones offer impeccable sound quality, making them the perfect headphones for those with trained ears. In fact, their top-performing sound quality earned them the title of best sound quality for over-ear headphones in our latest headphone buying guide. Additionally, the Momentum 4's 60-hour battery life is a great feature. These headphones are rarely on sale, so be sure to snag them soon.
Right now, the Momentum 4 are the cheapest in the color Black at Amazon for $270.
Review: Sennheiser Momentum 4
- Current price: $279
- Original price: $300
Bose's latest wireless earbuds deliver superb sound, top-tier noise-canceling, and all-day comfort thanks to its unique bud shape. These new earbuds set themselves apart from last year's QuietComfort II earbuds with Bose's take on spatial audio -- Immersive Audio.
For just $50 more, you can skip last year's Bose earbuds and take your listening to the next level. Bose just released these earbuds in September, so take advantage of this Cyber Monday sale.
You can find the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds in an exclusive Moonstone Blue color only on Bose's website. Fortunately, the exclusive colorway is also on sale for Cyber Monday.
Review: Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds
- Current price: $90
- Original price: $150
The Sony WH-CH720N wireless over-ear headphones are a great alternative to headphones in the $400-$500 price range. The WH-CH720N have great sound quality and battery life, and their lightweight build offers all-day comfort. If you want to gift a loved one a great pair of headphones without spending too much money, these are for you.
The WH-CH720N are currently the cheapest in Black at Amazon for $90, but you can purchase an exclusive Blue colorway and still take advantage of this deal at Best Buy.
Review: Sony WH-CH720N
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $230
Skullcandy's Crusher ANC 2 headphones are great for bass enthusiasts. Their patented Crusher Bass technology delivers bass you can both hear and feel, making them the perfect gift for someone who loves to watch intense movies with headphones.
Review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2
- Current price: $229
- Original price: $329
The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer all-day comfort, great sound quality, and impressive noise-canceling. These headphones are perfect for people who want a reliable pair of headphones they can wear on their commute, at their desk, or when having a jam session at home.
These headphones are rarely on sale, so be sure to take advantage of this deal.
Review: Bose QuietComfort 45
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $350
The Beats Studio Pro headphones are the latest release from Beats, and their unique cooperation with both iOS and Android operating systems makes them perfect for people with mixed-device ecosystems. They're usually $350, but ahead of Cyber Monday, you can find them for $200.
If you purchase the Studio Pro at Costco, you get AppleCare+ included with your purchase.
Review: Beats Studio Pro
- Current price: $379
- Original price: $429
Bose's most recent flagship headphones release is $50 off just months after their release. These headphones offer industry-leading noise-canceling and superior comfort and are the best-sounding headphones Bose has ever released.
If you're looking for a pair of premium headphones you can wear for any occasion, you'll want the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones.
Review: Bose QuietComfort Ultra
- Current price: $120
- Original price: $200
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the best premium earbuds for Android users, according to one of ZDNET's experts, Jason Cipriani. The Pixel Buds Pro have a custom 11mm dynamic driver for impeccable sound quality, active noise cancellation, and an IPX4 rating, making them suitable for rigorous exercise.
If you're looking for premium earbuds that can seamlessly connect with your Android device ecosystem, you'll want the Pixel Buds Pro.
Review: Google Pixel Buds Pro
- Current price: $480
- Original price: $550
Apple's AirPods Max are some of the most sought-after headphones out there, but their nearly $600 price tag is a turn-off for some. You can find them for the lowest price at Best Buy, with discounts on all colorways. You can still find them on sale at Amazon, but some colorways have deeper discounts than others.
Review: AirPods Max
- Current price: $60
- Original price: $100
The Monoprice BT-600ANC are the most affordable headphones with noise-canceling comparable to Bose and Sony. They're comfortable with a long battery life, and the sound quality is great for their $60 price tag.
Review: Monoprice BT-600ANC
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best headphones to buy this holiday season?
Finding the best headphones for you is a personal decision. Before buying a pair, you should assess your audio needs and what you think you'll use your headphones for. If you typically use headphones while you're stationary, whether you wear them while working, studying, or commuting, consider buying over-ear headphones.
If you want headphones that can keep up with your active or busy on-the-go lifestyle, you may want to buy a pair of true wireless earbuds.
With that said, our best pick for headphones is either the Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones or the Apple AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earbuds.
