The 37 best holiday laptop deals: Apple, Dell, HP, and more

ZDNET found the best holiday laptop deals from top brands -- saving you up to $1,100 off the regular prices for some models.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Reviewed by Kayla Solino

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but you can still find major laptop deals ahead of the holiday season from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

I'm a laptop reviewer, and I've scoured the web to find the best holiday laptop deals on everything from high-end gaming and content creation laptops, to lightweight 2-in-1s for home or the office, to Chromebooks for students. Brands like MSI, Dell, Acer, and Lenovo are offering big discounts.

Here are the best holiday laptop deals we've found so far. We'll continue updating this list throughout the holiday season, so check back again for more deals. And if you're looking for a gaming desktop, you can also check out my roundup of the best holiday gaming PC deals.

Best holiday laptop deals

Top Amazon holiday laptop deals

An MSI Summit E13 Flip laptop on a blue background
MSI/ZDNET

Top Best Buy holiday laptop deals

Dell Latitude 7490 Laptop
Dell/ZDNET

Top Walmart holiday laptop deals

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop
HP/ZDNET

Top B&H Photo holiday laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop with the M1
Best Buy/ZDNET

More holiday laptop deals

HP Pavilion 15T

Save $460 at HP.com
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop on green background
HP
  • Current price: $550
  • Regular price: $4010

The HP Pavilion 15 laptop is a great choice for casual home use, light office work, and students. It's built with a 13th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. And the 14-hour battery life means you can stream, browse the web, and work all day before you need to even think about plugging in.

View now at HP BEST PRICE

HP Laptop 17T

Save $420 at HP.com
HP Laptop 17
  • Current price: $380
  • Regular price: $800

The HP Laptop 17T is a great, budget-friendly laptop for students, light office work, and casual home use. It's built with a 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, integrated Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD. 

View now at HP BEST PRICE

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 AMD Edition

Save $400 at Lenovo
A Lenovo Yoga 7 AMD laptop in tent mode on a blue background
Lenovo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $750
  • Regular price: $1150

The Lenovo Yoga 7 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which means you can use it either as a tablet or traditional laptop to help streamline your device line-up as well as your workflow. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 7 7000 series CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and integrated Radeon 680M graphics. It also includes a stylus for touch inputs.

View now at Lenovo BEST PRICE

How did we choose these holiday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best laptop?

If you're in the market for a new laptop and want the best of the best, you should check out our number one pick for the best laptop of 2023: the MacBook Pro 16 M2 Max. It features the new M2 Max chipset from Apple for enhanced performance, multitasking, and graphics capabilities. It also gives you a 22-hour battery life for all-day work or play. You can configure the MacBook Pro 12 M2 Max with up to 96GB of RAM and with up to 8TB of storage. 

