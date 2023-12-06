'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 37 best holiday laptop deals: Apple, Dell, HP, and more
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but you can still find major laptop deals ahead of the holiday season from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.
Also: Best holiday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
I'm a laptop reviewer, and I've scoured the web to find the best holiday laptop deals on everything from high-end gaming and content creation laptops, to lightweight 2-in-1s for home or the office, to Chromebooks for students. Brands like MSI, Dell, Acer, and Lenovo are offering big discounts.
Here are the best holiday laptop deals we've found so far. We'll continue updating this list throughout the holiday season, so check back again for more deals. And if you're looking for a gaming desktop, you can also check out my roundup of the best holiday gaming PC deals.
Best holiday laptop deals
- Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED: $2000 (save $1000 at Amazon)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1750 (save $650 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1: $1000 (save $550 at Best Buy)
- Dell XPS 15: $2300 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Apple MacBook Pro M1 Max: $2399 (save $1100 at B&H Photo)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 14: $2099 (save $1000 at B&H Photo)
- Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5: $2499 (save $1390 at B&H Photo)
- MSI Creator Z16 (open box): $1470 (save $1229 at Newegg)
Top Amazon holiday laptop deals
- HP Pavilion Plus 14 OLED: $800 (save $500)
- Asus Vivobook Go 15: $370 (save $180)
- Dell Chromebook 11 3100: $100 (save $190)
- Apple MacBook Air 13 M1 (2020): $800 (save $200)
- Acer Swift Go: $650 (save $250)
Top Best Buy holiday laptop deals
- Lenovo Slim Pro X 14: $900 (save $500)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1100 (save $440)
- HP Spectre 2-in-1: $1350 (save $400)
- Acer Swift Edge 16 OLED: $950 (save $350)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: $600 (save $330)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i: $700 (save $300)
Top Walmart holiday laptop deals
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: $1530 (save $520)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1098 (save $502)
- HP 15 laptop: $910 (save $339)
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1: $499 (save $300)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: $700 (save $250)
Top B&H Photo holiday laptop deals
- Dell XPS 17: $3467 (save $527)
- Lenovo Slim Pro 9i: $1749 (save $400)
- MSI Stealth Studio 17: $1849 (save $350)
- HP Envy 16: $1699 (save $300)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1: $679 (save $320)
- HP ProBook 450 G10: $699 (save $410)
- Dell Latitude 3540: $970 (save $429)
- LG Gram 17: $1397 (save $700)
- LG Gram 2-in-1 14: $1097 (save $600)
- LG UltraPC 15: $799 (save $300)
More holiday laptop deals
- Current price: $550
- Regular price: $4010
The HP Pavilion 15 laptop is a great choice for casual home use, light office work, and students. It's built with a 13th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. And the 14-hour battery life means you can stream, browse the web, and work all day before you need to even think about plugging in.
- Current price: $380
- Regular price: $800
The HP Laptop 17T is a great, budget-friendly laptop for students, light office work, and casual home use. It's built with a 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, integrated Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD.
- Current price: $750
- Regular price: $1150
The Lenovo Yoga 7 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which means you can use it either as a tablet or traditional laptop to help streamline your device line-up as well as your workflow. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 7 7000 series CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and integrated Radeon 680M graphics. It also includes a stylus for touch inputs.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best laptop?
If you're in the market for a new laptop and want the best of the best, you should check out our number one pick for the best laptop of 2023: the MacBook Pro 16 M2 Max. It features the new M2 Max chipset from Apple for enhanced performance, multitasking, and graphics capabilities. It also gives you a 22-hour battery life for all-day work or play. You can configure the MacBook Pro 12 M2 Max with up to 96GB of RAM and with up to 8TB of storage.
