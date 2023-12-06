'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 45 best holiday phone deals: iPhone 15 Pro, Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but if you happen to be in the market for a new smartphone, there's still a deal or two to be had. Whether you're shopping for a new iPhone, Google Pixel, or foldable from Samsung and OnePlus, I've listed the best promotions below that are still running even after the Thanksgiving sales events.
Also: Best holiday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
See below for the best phone deals this holiday season, including top offers from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and, of course, traditional carrier stores.
Best holiday phone deals
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $399 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,499 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 8: $549 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 (save $200 at Spectrum)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free (save $800 at Verizon)
- Motorola Razr: $499 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr Plus: $699 (save $300 at Amazon)
- OnePlus Open: $1,499 (save $200 at OnePlus)
Best holiday iPhone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: $200 (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Free (save $1,199 at Amazon)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free (save $800 at Verizon)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (restored): $689 (save $209 at Walmart)
- Apple iPhone 13 (refurbished): $448 (save $131 at Walmart)
Best holiday Samsung phone deals
- Samsung Galaxy S23: $699 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $499 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $849 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,499 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $399 (save $50 at Best Buy)
Best holiday Google phone deals
- Google Pixel 8: $549 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Fold: $1,449 (save $350 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro (renewed): $398 (save $250 at Amazon)
Best holiday Motorola phone deals
- Motorola Razr Plus: $699 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr: $499 (save $200 at Motorola)
- Motorola Think Phone: $360 (save $340 at Motorola)
- Motorola Edge+ 2023: $599 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G: $249 (save $150 at Amazon)
Holiday deals on refurbished phones
- Apple 13 (Renewed): $480 (save $113 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro (renewed): $398 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 7 Refurbished: $300 (save $299 at Best Buy)
Holiday deals on foldable phones
- OnePlus Open: $1,499 (save $200 at OnePlus)
- Motorola Razr+: $700 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $849 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (Verizon): $43.05/mo (save $6.94/mo at Best Buy)
Holiday Verizon phone deals
- Samsung Galaxy S23+: Trade in and save $1,000
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Save $1,000 with a trade-in
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: Trade-in and save $1,000
- Current price: $799
- Original price: $999
One of the best flagship phones today, the Google Pixel 8 Pro shines this year with an improved camera system that's capable of capturing low-light HDR videos, an abundance of generative AI features thanks to its Tensor G3 chip, and battery life that lasts. A recent Google Gemini update brings improved on-device AI features to the Pixel, too.
Right now, you can snag one at major retailers like Best Buy for $200 off, bringing the Google flagship down to $799.
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro: This phone sold me on an AI-powered future
- Current price: $1,499
- Original price: $1,699
Foldable phones have taken off in 2023, and one of the fresher options, the OnePlus Open, is on sale for at least $1,499 when you trade in any phone in any condition. That's a $200 discount, at the minimum, on what is one of the top phone-to-tablet devices on the market and puts it in arms reach of premium flagship handsets.
Two color options are on sale -- Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk -- and you'll get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage no matter which one you choose.
Review: OnePlus Open
- Current price: $499
- Original price: $599
I found it difficult to recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at its original price of $599, but during the holiday season, its discounted sticker tag of $499 makes it much more reasonable. For the price, you're getting a host of flagship-level features, including a fantastic-looking AMOLED display, a larger battery capacity, a triple camera setup, and all the OneUI software fix-ins.
The phone also supports wireless charging and Samsung's Fast Charge via USB-C, so you've got everything you need to keep the phone up and running.
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $1,000
Carrier deals are often too good to be true, and that's sort of the case with this iPhone one at AT&T. Right now, when you trade in a qualifying device (anything that's valued over $230), enroll in an installment agreement and are part of an eligible Unlimited voice and data plan, AT&T will refund you $1,000 over the course of ownership -- basically covering the cost of the iPhone.
Obviously, there are several prerequisites here, and not everyone will qualify for them all, but if you do and are open to a 2-3 year commitment, then it's a viable (and cost-effective) option.
Review: iPhone 15 Pro: Coming from iPhone 12 Pro or earlier? This upgrade will wow you
- Current price: $699
- Original price: $999
We've tested a lot of foldable phones at ZDNET, and amongst the clamshell-style crowd, the Motorola Razr Plus is arguably the best option. This year's model features a fully functional 3.6-inch external display for quick access to apps and shortcuts, a reliable dual camera system, and an official IP52 rating for dust resistance.
The model, first discounted during Black Friday, remains on sale for $300 off during the holiday season. If you've been eyeing a foldable phone, this may be one of the best devices to start with in 2023.
Review: Motorola Razr Plus
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best phone?
Depending on if you're on Team Android or Team iPhone, the answer for the best phone overall will vary. For those in the former group, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best of the best, offering just about everything that a smartphone can -- from a quad-camera setup to reverse wireless charging to a built-in stylus.
For iPhone users, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is king, with the most capable camera system of all Apple handsets, reliable battery life, and a new Titanium build that's both slimmer and lighter.
What are the best holiday 2023 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for holiday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
