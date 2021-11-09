Best last-minute tech gift 2021: 10 gadgets under $50

Need a good gift for someone special (or, perhaps, you!), and need it to be less than $50?

You've come to the right place!

Here I've compiled a list of some of the best gifts that you can pick up for under $50.

I know that everything on this list is good quality and will last the test of time because everything here has been thoroughly tested to ensure quality and long-term durability.

They'll make great gifts for the techie or DIYer in your life!

Tile Pro (2022) Perfect for that person who loses their keys! I've been a Tile user for many years, and since attaching them to basically anything that I can possibly lose, my life has been a lot simpler. The updated Tile tag has an amazing Bluetooth range of 400ft/120M, is IP67 rated) water-resistant and has a 1-year replaceable battery. A great gift!

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Awesome sound in a small package (and at a small price!) You might not be able to pick up AirPods for under $50, but that doesn't mean that you can't pick up a set of awesome earbuds! The Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear earbuds offer great sound, are IP55 rated to resist sweat, and water and dust resistant. You also get 24 hours of total battery life from the buds and the charging case. This is a superb package at the fraction of the cost of AirPods!

Anker Nano Pro charger You can't have too many of these! I started out with one, now I have loads. The Anker Nano Pro is the best 20W USB-C fast charger that I've used. It's tiny, cheap, reliable, and can charge up an iPhone to 50 percent in just 25 minutes. It also comes in four finishes -- Arctic White, Black Ice, Cool Lavender, and Glacier Blue. This is a prefect gift for someone who has a lot of devices to keep charged up!

KNIPEX Tools 5-inch Cobra Water Pump Pliers Small but incredibly mighty These may be small, but they are mighty and powerful! I've used these petite water pump pliers to undo some seriously stuck fasteners -- even going so far as to put my foot on them -- and they haven't let me down!

YubiKey 5 NFC Secure digital assets This is the perfect gift to help people protect their digital assets. Everything from your social media accounts, email, password manager, and much more can be secured by this one hardware key. I've been using these for well over a year now, and not only have they streamlined my online security, they've also been super reliable. Also: Best security keys: Protect your online accounts

Victorinox Swiss Army Knife - Huntsman A pocket full of tools There are a lot of different Swiss Army Knives out there (and take my advice -- don't bother with the cheap clones), but for under $50, this Huntsman is probably the best. It offers a well thought out selection of tools, and yet is compact enough to slip into a pocket. Manage not to lose it, and this will give years of service.

Fisher Space Pen It's one of those things that just works This is the best pen I've ever owned, and I've had one for years, and despite trying other pens, I keep coming back to this one. Tough, comfortable to use, writes well on almost every surface, and it comes with an unconditional warranty (just don't lose it!).