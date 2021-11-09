Best last-minute tech gift 2021: 10 gadgets under $50

- $35 at Amazon
Need a good gift for someone special (or, perhaps, you!), and need it to be less than $50?
You've come to the right place!
Here I've compiled a list of some of the best gifts that you can pick up for under $50.
I know that everything on this list is good quality and will last the test of time because everything here has been thoroughly tested to ensure quality and long-term durability.
They'll make great gifts for the techie or DIYer in your life!
Tile Pro (2022)
Perfect for that person who loses their keys!
I've been a Tile user for many years, and since attaching them to basically anything that I can possibly lose, my life has been a lot simpler.
The updated Tile tag has an amazing Bluetooth range of 400ft/120M, is IP67 rated) water-resistant and has a 1-year replaceable battery.
A great gift!
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless
Awesome sound in a small package (and at a small price!)
You might not be able to pick up AirPods for under $50, but that doesn't mean that you can't pick up a set of awesome earbuds!
The Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear earbuds offer great sound, are IP55 rated to resist sweat, and water and dust resistant.
You also get 24 hours of total battery life from the buds and the charging case.
This is a superb package at the fraction of the cost of AirPods!
Apple AirTags
Perfect gift for iPhone owners
Know an iPhone user who loses stuff all the time? AirTags are the perfect gift for them!
AirTags integrate perfectly in the Apple ecosystem -- the Ultra Wideband chips in newer iPhones can pinpoint them, and if one is lost, people walking around with iPhones are secretly helping look for it!
Features a replaceable battery, and is waterproof to IP67.
Also: AirTags review: Tile trounced by the power of Apple's Find My network
Anker Nano Pro charger
You can't have too many of these!
I started out with one, now I have loads. The Anker Nano Pro is the best 20W USB-C fast charger that I've used. It's tiny, cheap, reliable, and can charge up an iPhone to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.
It also comes in four finishes -- Arctic White, Black Ice, Cool Lavender, and Glacier Blue.
This is a prefect gift for someone who has a lot of devices to keep charged up!
KNIPEX Tools 5-inch Cobra Water Pump Pliers
Small but incredibly mighty
These may be small, but they are mighty and powerful! I've used these petite water pump pliers to undo some seriously stuck fasteners -- even going so far as to put my foot on them -- and they haven't let me down!
YubiKey 5 NFC
Secure digital assets
This is the perfect gift to help people protect their digital assets. Everything from your social media accounts, email, password manager, and much more can be secured by this one hardware key.
I've been using these for well over a year now, and not only have they streamlined my online security, they've also been super reliable.
Victorinox Swiss Army Knife - Huntsman
A pocket full of tools
There are a lot of different Swiss Army Knives out there (and take my advice -- don't bother with the cheap clones), but for under $50, this Huntsman is probably the best.
It offers a well thought out selection of tools, and yet is compact enough to slip into a pocket. Manage not to lose it, and this will give years of service.
Fisher Space Pen
It's one of those things that just works
This is the best pen I've ever owned, and I've had one for years, and despite trying other pens, I keep coming back to this one.
Tough, comfortable to use, writes well on almost every surface, and it comes with an unconditional warranty (just don't lose it!).
Wera Kraftform Plus 160i/6 Insulated Professional Screwdriver
Good tools always makes any job easier
This is a set of the six most popularly used screwdrivers. And these aren't any old screwdrivers, these are insulated and tested to protect against accidentally touching live domestic wiring.
They also come in a nice wall-mounted holder.
A great set that's the perfect gift for the DIYer.
Also: Best gifts for DIY pros
Liteband ACTIV 520 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp
Light the way ahead of you
Most headlamps emit a beam of light. This one is different. Instead, the ACTIV 520 emits a 210-degree wide flood of 520 Lumens. It has five settings -- high, medium, low, red light, and pulse -- and can run for up to 32 hours from a single charge of the 1800mAh lithium-ion battery.
The whole package is comfortable and weatherproof to IPX4 standards.
Great gift for those who spend time outdoors in the dark!
