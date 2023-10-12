'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Grab these Kindle deals still available after Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is over, but you can still get substantial discounts on your favorite tech right now (yes, including major discounts on Kindle e-readers), right before holiday shopping is in full swing. But you probably want to act fast.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days ran from Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Wednesday, Oct. 11 and promised big discounts on everything from robot vacuums to luxury headphones.
If you're contemplating whether to stick to paper books or go digital with an e-reader, Kindles can fit an entire library with hundreds of thousands of titles all within its four corners. With a Kindle you can ditch the 500-page books you're lugging around on vacation or to and from work and free your tote bag of the heavy burden. Kindles offer a lightweight, and often even waterproof, solution. And unlike tablets, they promise minimal screen glare, closely mimicking the pages of a physical book.
But while convenient, Kindles can get expensive. Luckily, these still-standing deals bring their prices down. We rounded up the top Kindle markdowns still on sale after the discount palooza to make it easy for you to consolidate, protect, and power your library.
Best Kindle bundle October Prime Day deals still available
- Current price: $380
- Original price: $420
The latest Kindle model, the Scribe, is both an e-reader and journal, coming with a compatible pen that allows users to write on the 10.2-inch screen. With this Scribe essentials bundle, Prime members get a premium pen, which includes a dedicated eraser and shortcut button to make planning your calendar, annotating your books, and crossing off items on your to-do list even easier. Along with the pen, the bundle includes a Fabric Folio cover, which like the Premium pen, magnetically attaches to the lightweight scribe.
There's also an included black power adapter for charging, but you may not have to use it often as the Scribe features a 12-week reading battery life and 3 weeks for writing.
- Current price: $253
- Original price: $273
With this bundle, you get the ever-popular, lightweight Kindle Paperwhite, which houses 32GB of storage, an adjustable screen, and speakers for hands-free listening. So that you can capitalize on the Paperwhite's wireless charging abilities, the bundle throws in a Qi-compatible charging dock along with a protective but slim cork cover.
When is Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is happening Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
What is Kindle Unlimited?
Kindle Unlimited is a $11.99 monthly membership that gives subscribers access to unlimited reading, listening, and magazine subscriptions.
What is the newest generation of Kindle?
The Kindle Scribe, both an e-reader and stylus-powered journal, is the latest in Amazon's e-reader lineup.
