The best gifts when you don't know what to gift
Every year, there is always that one person on your list you have no idea what to gift. Whether it is someone you don't know very well, someone who seems to have everything, or someone who swears they don't want anything -- finding the ideal gift can be a hassle.
Luckily, there are always a couple of useful gift items that can make anyone's life easier, and in our experience, everyone loves receiving them. These gifts are also perfect for a White Elephant, Secret Santa, or a regular gift exchange gathering between you and your loved ones.
Also: The 110 best holiday deals: Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more
After receiving some of these gifts ourselves or going hands-on with some of these products, ZDNET experts rounded up the best gifts to get someone you have no idea what to gift. From portable chargers to smart speakers, we identified several versatile items falling within various price points and interests.
This year, our top gift pick goes to the Apple AirTags, due to its creative use case versatility, its mid-range price point, and functionality. However, since the gifts you buy ultimately depend on the recipient, we included several options to help you find that perfect gift. Keep reading to find our top recommended gift picks.
The best gifts when you don't know what to gift
- Price: $80
Apple AirTags are hands-down my favorite Apple product ever to exist. The tiny Bluetooth trackers help me survive everyday life and are by far the most versatile tech item I own. From helping me find my lost wallet to tracking my checked bag at the airport, Apple AirTags have endless use case possibilities. (They're also on sale right now at most retailers for $80, down from the usual $100.)
Also: 7 ways AirTags can simplify your life (beyond tracking keys)
I got my first pack of Apple AirTags as a holiday gift two years ago from a friend, and since then, the Bluetooth trackers have become my go-to gift when I don't know what to gift. In all honesty, I probably would have never purchased AirTags if I hadn't gotten them myself as a gift. But now that I have incorporated them into my day-to-day life, I can't live without them. And while I may be biased towards Apple AirTags as my go-to Bluetooth tracker due to their Apple ecosystem integration, bluetooth trackers, in general, make great gifts whenever you don't know what to gift.
- Price: $30
If you're looking for a useful gift that falls on the less expensive side, Anker's latest Nano Power Bank is the ideal gift for hardcore phone users -- which, let's be real, is almost all of us nowadays. As we spend more time on our devices, and in turn, their batteries are stretched thin, power banks and portable chargers become essential to survive day-to-day.
Anker's Nano 22.5W Power Bank was made with portability in mind. The lipstick-sized charger features a foldable USB-C port and offers impressive charging power for its size, ZDNET's Sabrina Ortiz said in her review. Ortiz said the fun color options, effectiveness, size, and low price point make this power bank an ideal choice for gifting
Also: This Anker USB-C power bank solved my biggest problem with portable chargers
- Price: $199
Smart speakers are the ideal gift for busy individuals looking to automate their home and daily tasks. These devices can help streamline routines, set reminders, create shopping lists, check the weather, set timers, manage your calendar, and more, all by the command of your voice.
Sonos' Era 100 smart speaker is no different. Featuring Sonos voice and Alexa, this speaker is compatible with many streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora, and includes Bluetooth connectivity. When testing the Sonos Era 100, ZDNET's home tech expert Maria Diaz found the smart speaker had improved audio quality and touch controls compared to its predecessor, making it the go-to speaker she recommends to most people this holiday season.
We are aware the Sonos Era 100 is on the pricier side of gifts; However, if you are looking for a worthwhile gift to give your parents, grandparents, or a special someone in your life, the Sonos Era 100 is a high-quality speaker, that anyone can enjoy.
Also: The best smart speakers: Sonos, Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod, and more compared
- Price: $104
Mugs are already a popular choice when it comes to gift exchanges or Secret Santa events, but a techy one that keeps your beverage of choice warm for the entire day will surely be a hit. Finish your cup of coffee or tea at your own pace, and never worry about finding a lukewarm drink. Just control the temperature with your smartphone, and make every sip a joyful one.
ZDNET's Kayla Solino swears by the Ember Mug 2 and said she loves that the mug comes in aesthetic and functional models. "The Ember Mug is one of those things you convince yourself you absolutely don't need because it feels absurd to spend over $100 on a mug when you probably have tons in the cabinet and you own a microwave. But once you try it, you will never go back -- and won't ever think about how expensive of a purchase it was," Solino said.
While the Ember Mug is usually $150, you can find it for $104 at Amazon, making now the best time to buy it as a gift for your loved ones.
- Price: $20
Are you gifting among a group of students, professionals, or super organized people? The Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook is a valuable gift for anyone who loves taking handwritten notes, organizing their life in lists, or even tech enthusiasts and designers who could benefit from the versatility of quickly digitalizing their writing or drawings.
Smart Notebooks give users the hybrid option of taking notes on paper yet storing them digitally. ZDNET's Allison Murray tested several smart notebooks and found the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook to be the ideal smart notebook for students and professionals due to its decent price range, ratings, and versatile page and template options.
The Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook is usually $35, but currently on sale at Amazon for $20.
Also: The best smart notebooks you can buy, according to our hands-on testing
- Price: $125
If you are shopping for a bookworm or traveler in your life, an e-reader is an ideal gift they can take on the go no matter their endeavors. Kindles are extremely portable and convenient when commuting to work, waiting at an airport, or enjoying that well-deserved vacation.
Kindles give users easy access to a wide range of reading materials, and some are even waterproof up to 2 meters, which means you can take it to the beach or pool for some entertainment while you soak up some sun. The Kindle Paperwhite is ZDNET's pick for the best Kindle reader overall due to its excellent battery life, ease of use, and glare-free coating. However, if you want a more affordable e-reader or a pricier one with fancier features, you can check out ZDNET's Nina Raemont's Kindle buying guide to find the perfect pick for your gift.
- Price: $150
You know how they say it is not the gift itself, but the meaning behind the gift that matters most? Well, a digital photo frame is one of those gifts that can go a long way when it comes to evoking feelings and showing meaning. Whether you pre-upload images of yourself and the recipient or simply gift the photo frame for them to store and remember their fondest memories, the Nixplay Touch 10 Digital picture frame is a great gift when aiming to tug at the heartstrings.
The frame is easy to set up and makes a great gift for friends and family. ZDNET's Allison Murray owns the Nixplay Touch 10 smart frame and loves that she can "relieve hundreds of memories in one single frame."
How did we choose these gift ideas?
Let's be real -- when you have someone on your list that you don't know what to gift, it is because either you don't know them well enough or they have unique preferences that make it challenging to find a gift. For this reason, we selected gifts that cover a diverse range of budgets -- from $20 to $200 -- and interests. These products have all been tested and reviewed by ZDNET experts and are ideal for different types of people in your life, including co-workers, relatives, and significant others.
