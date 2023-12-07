/>
Why you can trust ZDNET

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we're assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services.

The 19 best holiday deals under $25

You don't have to break the bank this holiday season. ZDNET found the best deals on tech devices for under $25.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer

The holiday season is one of the best times to find big discounts and sales across all types of stores, especially when looking for gifts and gadgets that won't empty your wallet. If you want to stick to a strict budget this year, we've got you. You can find some very useful tech products and other gadgets for under $25 for everyone on your list. 

With sales happening across top retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and more, it can be hard to find good deals and products worth buying. ZDNET scoured the top retailers across the internet to find the best holiday deals under $25 still available so you can shop for gifts without breaking the bank.

Also: The best holiday deals

Best holiday deals under $25

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation)

Save $27
White Echo Dot against a green and black background
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $23
  • Original price: $50

Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker is currently 54% off. Get Alexa to help around the house by voice commands for simple tasks, such as turning on the lights, playing a song, repeating a recipe, and more. 

View now at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds

Save $15
White earbuds above their white charging case against a green and black background
Soundcore/ZDNET
  • Current price: $25
  • Original price: $40

Get 38% off these earbuds by Soundcore at Amazon for the holidays They come in black, blue, or white, and you can use the soundcore app to customize the controls and choose from 22 EQ presets.

View now at Amazon

Joby GorillaPod Magnetic Tripod

Save $31
Tripod holding a smartphone against a green and black background
JOBY/ZDNET
  • Current price: $20
  • Original price: $51

The Joby GorillaPod is an excellent tripod for any creator, whether you are starting to create content or are an established influencer. Its flexible legs enable you to wrap it around almost anything to keep your camera stable, eliminating limitations on how high you can position it.

View now at B&H Photo

Bella Pro Series 3-qt. Air Fryer

Save $25
Black air fryer against a green and black background
Bella/ZDNET
  • Current price: $25
  • Original price: $50

This air fryer can cook enough food for two-four people with temperature settings up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It even has a dishwasher-safe, nonstick basket and crisping tray for easy cleanup.

View now at Best Buy

Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook

Save $12
Rocketbook smart notebook and pen next to a smartphone against a green and black background
Rocketbook/ZDNET
  • Current price: $20
  • Original price: $32

This smart notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write with the included pen, then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse it again and again. You can even save your pages to the Rocketbook app's cloud to make them easy to find later.

View now at Amazon

How did we choose these holiday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Where can I find the best holiday deals?

Pretty much every brand/retailer will have deals this holiday season. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will have the most notable deals, but don't forget to look at mobile carriers like Verizon or T-Mobile, as well as promotions on services and software. 

