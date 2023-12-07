'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 30 best Cyber Monday gaming deals still live: Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox, and more
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone. But if you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, console, or some new bundles, this is still a great time to buy them, with lots of holiday gaming console, controller, and game deals still live.
Also: The best holiday deals you can find
In this list, you'll find a collection of the best gaming deals from major brands such as Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, and more. We've rounded up the best console bundle deals as well as multiple must-have games. We've also recommended some peripherals, because a gaming setup can be made even better with the right set of accessories accompanying them.
Here are the best holiday gaming deals that we've found.
Best holiday gaming deals
- PlayStation 5 -- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $499 (save $60)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle for $349
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299 (save $68)
- Xbox Series X -- Diablo IV Bundle for $449 (save $111)
- Steam Deck - 512GB LCD for $549 (save $100)
- Arcade1Up X-Men cabinet for $400 (save $350)
- Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat head-to-head arcade machine for $299 (save $400)
Best holiday PlayStation 5 deals
- PlayStation 5 -- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $499 (save $60)
- Just Dance 2024: $51 (save $9)
- Diablo IV Standard Edition: $55 (save $15)
- Dead Island 2 Day 1 Edition: $60 (save $10)
Best holiday Xbox Series X|S deals
- UFC 5 Standard Edition: $50 (save $20)
- Halo Infinite Standard Edition, digital code: $15 (save $45)
- Lego 2K Drive: $37 (save $33)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1: $55 (save $5)
- Forza Horizon 5: $30 (save $30)
Best holiday Nintendo Switch deals
- Sonic Superstars: $54 (save $6)
- PowerA wireless GameCube style controller: $43 (save $17)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: $31 (save $9)
Best holiday PC gaming deals
- Meta Quest 2 128GB: $249 (save $50)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU: $289 (save $281)
- Corsair K100 RGB mechanical keyboard: $180 (save $70)
- Asus Phoenix Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: $230 (save $70)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 hybrid mechanical keyboard: $75 (save $25)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 mechanical keyboard: $135 (save $25)
- HyperX QuadCast S: $110 (save $50)
Best holiday gaming monitor deals
- Samsung Odyssey CRG 49-inch curved monitor: $999 (save $100)
- Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor: $595 (save $204)
- LG 24-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor: $109 (save $70)
- Current price: $499
- Original price: $559
Sony has cut the price of its latest slim PlayStation 5 model for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Under the hood, it performs just as well as the original model so gamers can still enjoy the same high performance the device is known for.
Additionally, the company is throwing in a free copy of the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and a DualSense controller with the bundle.
- Current price: $449
- Original price: $559
Similar to Sony, Microsoft is also bundling its latest console, the Xbox Series X, with another popular title Diablo IV. The Xbox Series X offers top-quality performance thanks to its 12 teraflop processor and 1TB of storage which is very useful as many games nowadays have huge file sizes.
Besides the game, this bundle also comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller and a HDMI cable for connecting the hardware to a TV or monitor.
- Current price: $299
- Original price: $367
Nintendo is offering a Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a free three-month membership to its Nintendo Switch Online service for the same price as the console by itself. If you were to buy these items separately, you'd have to pay well $350 for the same deal.
Nintendo Switch Online, if you're not aware, allows you to take your racing skills online and play against other people from around the world; plus, it gives you access to over 100 classic games such as Super Mario Bros 3.
- Current price: $549
- Original price: $649
Valve and Amazon recently slashed the price tag of the original model Steam Deck by a full $100, effectively turning the device into a solid PC in terms of value. We recommend buying the model sporting 512GB of storage, but if you want to save even more money, the company is offering the 256GB and 64GB Steam Deck for $399 and $349, respectively.
I should mention the company is selling Steam Decks with an OLED screen for better-looking games; however, you will be paying significantly more for one of those.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing – in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter
What is the best gaming console?
ZDNET's top pick of the best gaming console is the PlayStation 5 due to its "lighting-fast loading speeds", a wide selection of games, and the wonderfully comfortable DualSense controller. It was highly sought after at launch to the point where it was frequently and famously out of stock at retailers.
It currently comes in three forms. There is a digital download-only version and one with a disc drive for games. Recently, Sony released a slightly slimmer model which the company states is 18 percent lighter than the digital PS5.
