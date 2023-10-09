/>
The 11 best early October Prime Day robot vacuum deals

Clean smarter, not harder, with these top robot vacuum deals available ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Written by Gabriela Pérez Jordán, Associate Editor on
Our lives are busy. When we have limited time available to keep our homes clean and tidy, it isn't long until the clutter builds up and a molehill has turned into a mountain. 

This is where modern home appliances shine. Intelligent thermostats can automatically manage our energy consumption and heating requirements; smart lighting can be scheduled, and when it comes to cleaning, robot vacuums can take some of the daily workload off your plate.

Also: The best October Prime Day deals

Robot vacuums aren't the holy grail of domestic tasks, of course, but if you purchase the right model, you won't need to worry about keeping your floors swept and mopped. You can schedule them to perform these jobs for you -- or to spot clean as and when you need -- freeing up a little more time for you to spend how you like. And ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, which kicks off Tuesday, you can find several discounts on top-rated robot vacuums and mops.

Below are the best deals we could find as Prime Big Deal Days approaches. 

Best early October Prime Day robot vacuum deals 

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO

50% off
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum on charging dock against blue background
iRobot/ZDNET
  • Current price: $200
  • Original price: $400

The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO is one of the best budget iRobot vacuums available -- and when that affordable robot vacuum is also on sale as part of Amazon's Big Deal Days, it's even more exciting. 

At the time of writing, Amazon is offering nearly $200 off the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum as part of its early Prime Day Deals. With this robot vacuum, you can use Alexa or Google to give the vacuum directions and brushes designed to pick up dirt and pet hair. While the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO does not self-empty, it does an incredible job at detecting dirt around your house and vacuuming the area until it shines. 

Also: The best iRobot vacuums you can buy

View now at Amazon

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

35% off
ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo on neon green background
ECOVACS/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,000
  • Original price: $1,550

What's better than a robot vacuum to clean your floors? One that both vacuums and mops your floors! This ECOVACS vacuum and mop combo is a homeowner's dream. This all-in-one station is a self-cleaning and drying station for your robot vacuum. The station stores dust collected after each clean and automatically refills with water after it finishes a cleaning round. 

Keep in mind the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni comes with a big docking station and is pretty heavy, says ZDNET's Aimee Chanthadavong in her review. But if you're looking to keep your floors looking shiny and new, it's an excellent robot vacuum to clean your home -- And with Amazon's Big Deal Days, you can save $550 when you purchase. 

View now at Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet M6

34% off
iRobot Braava Jet M6 on yellow background
iRobot/ZDNET
  • Current price: $299
  • Original price: $450

While not a robot vacuum per se, this robot mop is an excellent device to keep your floors spotless and shiny! This means you no longer need to worry about cleaning messy paws, drink spills, or everyday grime and dirt around your house. The iRobot Braava Jet M6 has both a wet and dry mopping function and uses a precision jet spray with a cleaning solution to leave your floors sparkly after each clean. 

Review: Braava Jet m6: A must-have robot mop

View now at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

35% off
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum on blue background
iRobot/ZDNET
  • Current price: $180
  • Original price: $275

The iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum is a mid-range robot vacuum with Alexa integration, Wi-Fi connectivity, and multi-surface brushes that allow your robot vacuum to go from carpet to tile without a problem. If you are looking for a robot vacuum that will take vacuuming off your mind, the iRobot Roomba 694 is a great option that is currently on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. 

This robot vacuum runs for 90 minutes and goes back to charge itself without someone having to interfere. It also learns your cleaning schedule and routine and can be scheduled to clean as you please, with the iRobot app. 

View now at Amazon

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

23% off
ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo on green background
ECOVACS/ZDNET
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $650

If loud robot vacuums are not your thing, the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10+ is your dream come true. This robot vacuum and mop combo is a great quiet robot vacuum mop with a 3800Pa suction that keeps your floors free of dirt, pet hair, and even spills. Thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days, you can save $150 on a robot vacuum mop that lasts up to 60 days without any type of maintenance -- talk about hassle-free.

Also: The best robot vacuum mops you can buy

View now at Amazon

Airrobo P20 robot vacuum

38% off
Airrobo P20 robot vacuum on yellow background
Airrobo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $125
  • Original price: $200

The Airrobo P20 robot vacuum is the best budget-alternative robot vacuum deal available for October Prime Day. This robot vacuum has four power suction alternatives, starting at 800Pa suction for a quiet clean and going up to 2800Pa suction for a deep and powerful clean. While this robot vacuum is already a cheap alternative compared to other robot vacuum competitors, you can now get an even better deal for it thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. 

View now at Amazon

More Amazon Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

The second Prime Day of the year, dubbed as October Prime Day, is a two-day sales event from 3 a.m. EDT on Oct. 10 through Oct. 11. 

Also: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days: Everything to know

How did we choose these October Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.

Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings. 

What is the best Amazon Prime robot vacuum deal?

The best deal during Amazon Prime Day is for the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum. Available with a discount of 31%, you can expect this device to give your floors a deep clean whenever you wish -- and because it is self-emptying, maintenance is low. 

