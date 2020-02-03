10 tech gadgets we love for Valentine's Day

It seems like Christmas has barely finished and we are already well on the way toward Valentine's Day -- and a scramble to find a worthy gift for our significant other halves.

Traditional options such as flowers, chocolates, jewelry, or a break away are all great, but there is also a huge variety of electronics, gadgets, and tech accessories that could be memorable gifts this year. It can be an uphill battle to decide what to buy, and so to make the task less of a struggle, we have compiled some of our favorite tech options for 2020.

NIX digital photo frame Price: $79.99+ There are high-tech options out there that change the traditional, static photo frame into something more interactive and able to show more than just one snapshot of a favorite memory, place, or person. You may want to consider the NIX digital photo frame for a gift this Valentine's Day; not only is it available in 8- to 15.6-inch models, but the plug-and-play photo frame is also controllable via motion or remote control and can be used in both portrait and landscape settings.

Skullcandy Sesh wireless earbuds Price: $59.99 An affordable gift this Valentine's Day for music lovers is the Skullcandy Sesh, a pair of wireless earbuds in three different colors. These budget-friendly earbuds come in a case containing a rechargeable battery and once paired with your mobile device, you can expect up to 10 hours of playback.

Perfect Drink Pro smart scale and recipe app Price: $96 Cocktail fans, rejoice: a smart scale and app combination to help you master the perfect drink. Named the Perfect Drink Pro, this Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled product contains over 400 recipes. As you add each ingredient to the glass, the scale measures up and tells you when to stop. You can also scale up the measurements depending on how many people you are creating a cocktail for.

Smart oil diffuser Price: $38.99 Candles and scents can help create a relaxing environment at home, and if your other half agrees with this statement, perhaps a smart oil diffuser could be a valued gift this Valentine's Day. Maxcio's Wi-Fi oil diffuser, available on Amazon, is able to diffuse up to 400ml of oil in your home on either low or high settings. You can also schedule the device via a mobile application and the diffuser has controllable LED lights as an accompanying touch.

Lovebox Price: $99.99 Technology doesn't automatically have to be unromantic, and the Lovebox proves it. This cute gift idea is a digital message system which allows you to use a mobile app to send a note, message, or drawing remotely to the box. The heart on the front spins when a message is received.

Bose Frames Alto Price: $199.95 For something more unusual and as an alternative to headphones or earbuds, Bose has developed the Frames Alto, sunglasses which have miniature speakers directed at you to make sure you are the only one listening to a playlist, connectivity to mobile device voice assistants Siri and Google Assistant, and hidden buttons for accepting and rejecting phone calls.

Oculus Go Price: $149 Virtual reality (VR) headsets have dropped in price over recent years and consumers are now benefiting. This Valentine's Day, the Oculus Go could be an entertaining and enjoyable gift, and the price point is affordable, too. Available in 32GB and 64GB models, the VR headset has access to thousands of apps including film, television, and music streaming services, games, and more.

JBL Flip 4 Price: $75 You may want to consider a portable stereo system for Valentine's Day such as the JBL Flip 4. Compact enough to be thrown into a bag and waterproof -- so camping, BBQs, and during a long soak in the bathroom are all possible use cases -- the Flip comes in a variety of colors and with a 3000mAh rechargeable battery, so you can expect up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Price: $129.99 Anyone who enjoys reading or audiobooks can now take advantage of portable readers able to store thousands of books rather than lug about physical book copies, and the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite remains a popular choice. The lightweight e-reader comes with a screen designed to reduce glare in comparison to traditional tablets and can be used to load up e-books, magazines, and audiobooks.