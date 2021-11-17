Best tablet Black Friday deals: $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $150 off iPad Pro 11''

Tablets are quintessential if phones are too small and laptops are too big for your needs. If you want to upgrade your current tablet to the best -- for less, then choice abounds for Android and Apple-powered tablet options this holiday shopping season.

The Black Friday deals have started early so we have compiled a list of the best value offerings that you can get your hands on today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 bundle for $250 $150.99 off Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is an 11-inch tablet that comes bundled with a stylus -- the S Pen. It's one of Samsung's latest offerings so you can expect flagship-tier specs, including up to 512GB of storage, a dual-camera setup, 120Hz refresh rate, and super fast charging. Grab this deal and save $150.

Apple iPad Pro 11'' (256GB, Wi-Fi) for $749.99 $150 off The 2nd-gen iPad Pro is not the latest tablet offered by Apple but has aged gracefully as a reliable and portable work machine. I think the 11-inch model is the perfect tablet size and sits comfortably in the hands thanks to the slim bezels. The iPad Pro is currently on sale at Best Buy for $749.99 ($150 off) and comes with 256GB of internal storage, though you can always opt in to an iCloud subscription if you crave more.

Fire HD10 Plus tablet bundle for $250 $50 off Amazon Currently being offered with a $50 discount, the Fire HD 10 tablet bundle includes a Bluetooth keyboard, a detachable case, and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal edition. It's promised to deliver over 400 hours of battery life, but your usage will be the ultimate determiner. This 10.1-inch tablet gives you all the productivity tools you need for school or work.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2019) 32GB for $84.99 $75 off An e-reader makes for the perfect gift to kindle any bookworm's heart. Amazon's infamous Kindle brand produces excellent e-readers that won't break the bank. The Kindle Paperwhite (2019) is currently on sale at Best Buy for $84.99 ($75 off) and comes in 32GB for plenty of reading on and offline.

Coopers Android CP 10 tablet for $88 $42 off Coopers Coopers produces a variety of entry-level Android tablets including this offering. For the $88 price tag, I recommend it for the long-lasting 6,000mAH battery, large 10-inch screen, and Android operating system -- meaning you can download and use apps from Google's Play Store. It connects to Wi-Fi only (no SIM card in this version), but with a $42 off deal, the tablet makes for a great secondary option or for kids.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 for $169 $31 off Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 has an 8-inch screen and promises up to 13 hours of battery life -- depending on your usage. For the price, it's a no-frills tablet that provides the best of Samsung's OneUI software and Android. On sale for $169 ($31 off), Amazon will throw in a bonus of two months of YouTube premium too.

We will be on the lookout for all the best tablet deals available over the next month. Follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.