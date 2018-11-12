Microsoft is working on a Google G Suite to Office 365 migration toolset

Microsoft added to its Office 365 roadmap last week mention of a coming Google G Suite to Office 365 "migration experience." The offering is in development and will be ready by Q2 calendar 2019, according to the roadmap.

Credit: Microsoft

Here's the roadmap entry, in full:

"We've heard the feedback and we're excited to announce the new G Suite migration experience which will allow you to directly migrate email, calendar and contacts from Google G Suite to Office 365! Our highly secure solution ensures your data is directly migrated to Office 365, with no resting points along the way. We're also adding support for migrating mailbox in batches."

(Thanks to the Microsoft Office 365 Weekly blog and Tom Morgan on the thoughtstuff blog for the heads-up on the coming tools.)

As Morgan noted, Google already has an Exchange migration tool. And while admins already can migrate IMAP mailboxes from G Suite using migration endpoints, but this option doesn't migrate contacts or calendar items in an automated way, Morgan noted.

On Petri.com, Tony Redmond wonders whether the reason Microsoft is finally working on these migration tools is because migration from the Exchange on-premises installed base to Office 365 is tailing off and Microsoft needs "more fuel to maintain its growth."

There's no word on when Microsoft will show off a preview of this coming tool.