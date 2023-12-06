'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 10 best holiday security camera deals
Ensuring your home is safe at all times is a priority for many homeowners, parents, and guardians. You want to know that when you leave for work, your furry friends, older parents, or young kids are safe and sound.
Having a reliable security camera can help ease some of the anxiety you might have when leaving your loved ones or valued possessions at home for a few hours out of the day. Still, privacy and security are a concern, as you don't want bad actors or wandering eyes in your safe space. But home security isn't cheap, and quality pieces can be expensive -- making the holiday shopping season a great time to shop for essential home security items on your or a loved one's wish list.
Also: The 110 best holiday deals: Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more
If you're looking for security cameras and devices that also come with some extra savings, ZDNET rounded up the best security camera deals still live from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Best holiday security camera deals
- Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam for $170 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Blink Mini for $20 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Google Nest Cam 3-pack for $370 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- TP-Link Tapo 2K wired outdoor cam for $40 (save $20 at Amazon)
- EufyCam 3 indoor/outdoor camera 3-pack for $550 (save $130 at Best Buy)
- WYZE Cam Security Camera: $20 (save $10 at Amazon)
- Current price: $162
- Original price: $270
This whole-home outdoor bundle is on sale and offers three wireless Blink Outdoor 4 cameras with two-way audio, HD live view, and enhanced motion detection. The set is Alexa-compatible and has a two-year battery life.
- Current price: $50
- Original price: $60
The Eufy Mini Indoor camera can pan and tilt, so you can keep an eye on your home's most important areas. This camera includes on-device AI human detection technology to identify humans in the camera frame and deliver the most important notifications to your phone.
Most importantly, once you're home, you can turn on a privacy mode that turns the camera off and changes its angle to face away from the people in your house.
- Current price: $26
- Original price: $40
The Netvue pet camera is a wireless indoor camera with two-way audio and can rotate 360 degrees to capture all the movements of your furry friend. With the companion app, you can receive real-time motion alerts to ensure your pets are safe at home.
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $600
This 3-pack Arlo Pro 4 camera bundle can serve as indoor or outdoor cameras, depending on your home security needs. These cameras are wireless and can withstand temperatures between -5 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best security camera?
Our experts at ZDNET have tested many security cameras and found that the best security camera is the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd generation). This camera is praised for its stable connectivity, privacy cover, and its excellent price.
If you want to know more about ZDNET's top picks for security cameras, you can peruse our list of the best security cameras.
What are the best holiday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for holiday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best holiday deals overall
- Best holiday deals under $25
- Best holiday deals under $100
- Best holiday phone deals
- Best holiday laptop deals
- Best holiday tablet deals
- Best holiday TV deals
- Best holiday smartwatch deals
- Best holiday headphones deals
- Best holiday monitor deals
- Best holiday robot vacuum deals
- Best holiday VPN deals
- Best holiday gaming deals
- Best holiday gaming desktop deals
- Best holiday Roku deals
- Best holiday Amazon deals
- Best holiday Apple deals
- Best holiday Walmart deals
- Best holiday Samsung deals
- Best holiday Best Buy deals
- Best holiday Dell deals
- Best holiday HP deals
- Best holiday Verizon deals
- Best holiday Sam's Club deals
- Best holiday Apple Watch deals
- Best holiday AirPods deals
- Best holiday iPad deals
- Best holiday security camera deals
- Best holiday storage and SSD deals
- Best holiday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best holiday Kindle deals
- Best holiday Chromebook deals
- Best holiday streaming deals