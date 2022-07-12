/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home Home Security

Get a Blink video doorbell and outdoor camera bundle at 50% off during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and the deals on smart home devices are unbeatable.
mariadiaz169.jpg
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is featuring a bundle of the Blink Video Doorbell and Outdoor Camera for only $72.49. The Blink video doorbell already is a pretty affordable option and features two-way audio, 1080p HD day and infrared night video, and wired or wire-free installation (with two AA batteries).  And this bundle takes it to the next level. 

Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system

 $72.49 at Amazon

With this video doorbell, you can get real-time notifications through the Blink app wherever you are when motion is detected or someone presses the doorbell. It's a great option for essential use and for those who want to upgrade to a video doorbell but don't need all the bells and whistles that other more expensive ones offer. 

ZDNet Recommends

The included outdoor camera is a wireless, weather-resistant HD camera that has a two-year battery life. You'll also get motion detection alerts, and with no wiring involved you can trust it'll be an easy install.

This deal is for the Blink video doorbell and outdoor camera, the Sync Module 2 and mounting kit. You also can buy a USB drive separately to save and share clips locally. It features both wired and wire-free installation. When wired, your Blink doorbell sounds with your home's existing chime. When installed wire-free, you can buy a separate Blink Mini camera to work as an indoor chime. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft
American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business