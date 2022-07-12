Amazon Prime Day 2022 is featuring a bundle of the Blink Video Doorbell and Outdoor Camera for only $72.49. The Blink video doorbell already is a pretty affordable option and features two-way audio, 1080p HD day and infrared night video, and wired or wire-free installation (with two AA batteries). And this bundle takes it to the next level.
With this video doorbell, you can get real-time notifications through the Blink app wherever you are when motion is detected or someone presses the doorbell. It's a great option for essential use and for those who want to upgrade to a video doorbell but don't need all the bells and whistles that other more expensive ones offer.
The included outdoor camera is a wireless, weather-resistant HD camera that has a two-year battery life. You'll also get motion detection alerts, and with no wiring involved you can trust it'll be an easy install.
This deal is for the Blink video doorbell and outdoor camera, the Sync Module 2 and mounting kit. You also can buy a USB drive separately to save and share clips locally. It features both wired and wire-free installation. When wired, your Blink doorbell sounds with your home's existing chime. When installed wire-free, you can buy a separate Blink Mini camera to work as an indoor chime.