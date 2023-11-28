'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 20 best Cyber Monday deals on ZDNET-tested products still available
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, but whether you're still shopping for a new TV, pair of headphones, laptop, tablet, or even robot vacuum, there are still plenty of deals left on the table.
If you're uncertain of what's actually worth buying from what's left, let this roundup serve as the holiday shopping guide. Throughout the years, ZDNET's tested and reviewed hundreds, if not thousands, of consumer electronics, from smartphones to personal computers to smart home appliances, and many of our highest-rated products just so happen to still be on sale during this time of the year.
The list below not only contains gadgets and gizmos that are heavily discounted but are ultimately worth investing in, as our writers and editors can attest to.
Best Cyber Monday phone deals still available
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Review): Free (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15 (Review): Free (save $800 at Verizon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Review): $899 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Review): $324 (save $125 at Amazon)
- OnePlus Open (Review): $1,499 (save $200 at OnePlus)
- OnePlus 11 (Review): $629 (save $170 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr Plus (Review): $699 (save $300 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still available
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Review): $319 (save $80 at Samsung)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Review): $349 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Ticwatch Pro 5 (Review): $261 (save $88 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (Review): $329 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Charge 6 (Review): $99 (save $60 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals still available
- OnePlus Pad (Review): $399 (save $80 at OnePlus)
- Google Pixel Tablet (Review): $399 (save $100 at Wellbots)
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals still available
- Dell XPS 15 (Review): $1,099 (save $400 at Dell)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 (Review): $1,208 (save $950 at Lenovo)
- Corsair Voyager A1600 (Review): $1,454 (save $1,044 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday TV deals still available
- Samsung S95C OLED (Review): $2,397 (save $900 at Amazon)
- Samsung QN90C Neo QLED (Review): $1,699 (save $900 at Samsung)
- Hisense U6K (Review): $498 (save $300 at Amazon)
More Cyber Monday 2023 deals still available
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $329
Bose has consistently been at the top of ZDNET's best headphones rankings, and for good reason. Its flagship QuietComfort 45 model features immersive noise cancellation, a sleek and timeless design, and some of the best audio output that ZDNET's headphones expert, Jada Jones, has heard. Right now, the same pair can be had at a $130 discount, making it a great pick-up for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.
Read the review: Bose QuietComfort 45
- Current price: $449
- Original price: $800
Hisense may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think TVs, but its new U6K model is certainly worth considering. ZDNET's Artie Beaty reviewed the 65-inch model and praised it for offering plenty of entertainment features at a more accessible price than Samsung, Sony, and LG.
Read the review: Hisense 65-inch U6K TV
- Current price: $1,044
- Original price: $1,499
You'll find plenty of robot vacuum deals during the holiday shopping season, but the discounted Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni may be the one to buy. The model was just released and features both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, a self-cleaning station, and some of the strongest suction power we've tested at 8,000Pa.
Read the review: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.
