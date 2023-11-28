/>
The 20 best Cyber Monday deals on ZDNET-tested products still available

For Cyber Week deals on products that are truly worth the money, look no further than this list of phones, TVs, and other gadgets recommended by ZDNET's experts.
Written by June Wan, Reviews Editor

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, but whether you're still shopping for a new TV, pair of headphones, laptop, tablet, or even robot vacuum, there are still plenty of deals left on the table.

Also: The best Cyber Monday deals still available

If you're uncertain of what's actually worth buying from what's left, let this roundup serve as the holiday shopping guide. Throughout the years, ZDNET's tested and reviewed hundreds, if not thousands, of consumer electronics, from smartphones to personal computers to smart home appliances, and many of our highest-rated products just so happen to still be on sale during this time of the year.

The list below not only contains gadgets and gizmos that are heavily discounted but are ultimately worth investing in, as our writers and editors can attest to. 

Best Cyber Monday phone deals still available

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the S Pen beside it.
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still available

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals still available

OnePlus Pad
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals still available

Dell XPS 15 by the window
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday TV deals still available

Samsung S95C OLED TV in a living room.
June Wan/ZDNET

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals still available

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

Save $130
img-7394
Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $329

Bose has consistently been at the top of ZDNET's best headphones rankings, and for good reason. Its flagship QuietComfort 45 model features immersive noise cancellation, a sleek and timeless design, and some of the best audio output that ZDNET's headphones expert, Jada Jones, has heard. Right now, the same pair can be had at a $130 discount, making it a great pick-up for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

Read the review: Bose QuietComfort 45

View now at Best Buy

Hisense 65-inch U6K Mini-LED TV

Save $350
364260866-1344922819425935-2221304656116979321-n
Artie Beaty/ZDNET
  • Current price: $449
  • Original price: $800

Hisense may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think TVs, but its new U6K model is certainly worth considering. ZDNET's Artie Beaty reviewed the 65-inch model and praised it for offering plenty of entertainment features at a more accessible price than Samsung, Sony, and LG. 

Read the review: Hisense 65-inch U6K TV

View now at PC Richard & Son

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

Save $455
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,044
  • Original price: $1,499

You'll find plenty of robot vacuum deals during the holiday shopping season, but the discounted Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni may be the one to buy. The model was just released and features both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, a self-cleaning station, and some of the strongest suction power we've tested at 8,000Pa.

Read the review: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

View now at Amazon

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.

