The 20 best holiday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
It's the season of deals galore. Many popular retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, are currently offering some of their best deals of the year.
If you're looking for a tech wearable that tracks your health and fitness, now is the best time to shop since even the latest and greatest fitness trackers -- including the Fitbit Charge 6 and Google Pixel Watch -- are on sale for the holiday season.
Also: The best holiday deals: Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more
Wearables make great gifts for that friend who's impossible to shop for -- and with these best Fitbit and fitness tracker deals, you can snag a great discount on a capable health and fitness wearable that anyone will surely appreciate.
Best holiday smartwatch deals
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS: $369 (save $39 with coupon on Amazon checkout)
- Google Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi: $200 (save $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $280 (save $50)
- Garmin Venu 2S: $250 (save $150)
- Garmin Instinct: $164 (save $86)
- Amazfit Bip 5: $75 (save $15)
- Amazfit GTS 4: $90 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4: $140 (save $60)
Best holiday Fitbit deals
- Fitbit Charge 6: $130 (save $30)
- Fitbit Sense 2: $230 (save $70)
- Fitbit Inspire 2: $62 (save $18)
- Fitbit Inspire 3: $80 (save $20)
- Fitbit Versa 4: $150 (save $50)
- Fitbit Ace 3: $60 (save $20)
More holiday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Current price: $130
- Original price: $160
Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have the latest Fitbit, the Charge 6, on sale for a $30 discount. ZDNET's best Fitbit overall incorporates all of Google's latest and greatest features within a Fitbit tracker, such as Google Maps, Google Wallet, Gmail, Google Calendar, YouTube Music controls, and more.
Compared to older models, the Charge 6 has a built-in GPS, is made of 100% recycled aluminum, and includes an improved heart rate sensor. When ZDNET's wearables expert, Matthew Miller, tested the device, he found the Fitbit Charge 6 is best for people who want to "capture key health and wellness data in a comfortable form factor while minimizing the distractions of third-party apps and constant notifications."
- Current price: $250
- Original price: $400
The Google Pixel Watch is available for $250, saving you a whopping $150 from its original price. The smartwatch has an elegant circular display that suits most wrists and tracks the basics -- stress, sleep, heart rate, and more -- in addition to offering Google's top features and favorite apps.
- Current price: $230
- Original price: $300
The Fitbit Sense 2 tracker comes with a physical button on the left side and utilizes a touch screen to control the device. While you can't place phone calls directly from the smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense 2 supports answering incoming calls, and with an Android phone, you can reply to texts and notifications. With the support of Fitbit Premium service, you can extend the capabilities of your smartwatch to help you improve your health.
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $529
Apple's recent launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 means its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8, is now on sale. For $79 less, you can get an Apple Watch with "80% of the functions of an Apple Watch Ultra, especially in the core health features," says ZDNET's editor-in-chief Jason Hiner.
- Current price: $370
- Original price: $450
You can find this top-of-the-line smartwatch at an 18% discount. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro captures heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. With Samsung Health, you can also track workouts, menstrual cycles, and even skin temperature to predict when you might get sick.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best Fitbit and fitness tracker?
ZDNET's pick for the best Fitbit overall is the Fitbit Charge 6 due to its GPS connectivity, deep Google integration, and outstanding heart rate insights. This model is currently on sale for the holidays for $130.
Other Fitbit models, such as the Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Luxe, also make excellent options. With Fitbit's Premium subscription, you can upgrade these older models to provide some of the most advanced insights to date.
