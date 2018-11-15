Docker partners with MuleSoft to help businesses leverage legacy applications

Docker and Salesforce/MuleSoft on Thursday are announcing a partnership to help enterprises move towards a modern microservices architecture without sacrificing the value in legacy applications.

The partnership combines MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform, which companies use to build and manage APIs and integrations, with Docker Enterprise, the commercial platform businesses use to manage containerized applications. The combination promises to unlock data and systems from across the enterprise and make them available for integration with any app.

Specifically, this partnership will deliver new capabilities for mutual customers in three areas:

For legacy applications that have APIs, an organization can use Docker Enterprise to modernize those applications. Then, the organization can immediately plug the application into their application network, built with MuleSoft.

Docker and MuleSoft are also offering a solution for legacy applications without APIs. The two companies will provide resources like automation tools, blueprints and starter packs, so an organization can containerize and modernize these applications more quickly.

Meanwhile, any new applications created in Docker will be automatically accessible via the Anypoint Platform.

Salesforce acquired MuleSoft for $6.5 billion in March because businesses in just about every industry are overhauling their IT for the digital era, and MuleSoft's application network makes an organization's IT investments more accessible. At the Salesforce Dreamforce conference this year, MuleSoft took center stage, with Salesforce saying that MuleSoft will remain an independent unit and brand.

Meanwhile, a growing number of organizations are using containers to deliver applications.

In addition to the partnership between Docker and MuleSoft, the companies announced that Salesforce Ventures is investing in Docker to drive its next round of growth. The investment creates greater alignment between MuleSoft and Docker, helping both companies to better serve joint customers.

