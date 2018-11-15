Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, is a members-only warehouse club, and this Black Friday, it doesn't disappoint with its deals on the hottest tech.

See it now: Sam's Club Black Friday 2018 sale

It has a 12-page Black Friday ad exclusively for the biggest shopping day of the year, and it's planning pre-Black Friday and Cyber Week events throughout the month of November, too. There are discounts across a wide range of products, including 4K TVs and fitness trackers.

Sam's Club's Black Friday sale will start online at 12:01am ET on Nov. 23, while in-stores sales won't begin until 7am ET. The prices you'll see are valid until Nov. 25 or until supplies last.

Best Sam's Club Black Friday 2018 deals

(Image: Sam's Club)

Immediately, you'll probably notice we included game consoles in this deals round-up. Yes, they're not good for getting work done, but it's worth highlighting any time you can save $100 on a PS4 or Xbox One S bundle. And we especially like the Samsung 4K TV and Xbox One S deal, as you essentially get the console for free when you buy the TV!

Elsewhere, Sam's Club has knocked $300 off a 65-inch LG 4K TV. That's a good price if you've been itching to get a giant screen for your workspace. You can also save $100 on a Roomba if you feel like your office needs a robot vacuum you can remotely control.

Be sure to check out the entire sale here. Sam's Club is also offering a "Early Access" event from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18. You can shop that sale here. Just remember that, in order to take advantage of the deals at Sam's Club, you need to buy or have a Sam's Club membership.

We also recommend comparing these sale events to discounts offered by other retailers, some of which we've rounded up in ZDNet's Black Friday hub here.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet earns commission from the products and services featured on this page.

