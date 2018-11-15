Nvidia shares drop on Q3 revenue miss, weak guidance

Nvidia published its third quarter financial results Thursday, beating earnings expectations but falling short on revenue. It also gave a weak outlook for Q4. Shares dropped by more than 15 percent in after-hours trading.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.84, up 38 percent from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue for the third quarter came to $3.18 billion, up 21 percent from $2.64 billion a year earlier.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

"Our near-term results reflect excess channel inventory post the crypto-currency boom, which will be corrected," CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement. "Our market position and growth opportunities are stronger than ever."

While Santa Clara, Calif.-based company missed top line expectations, it posted record revenue from its data center, professional visualization and automotive segments.

"Our introduction of Turing GPUs is a giant leap for computer graphics and AI, bringing the magic of real-time ray tracing to games and the biggest generational performance improvements we have ever delivered," Huang's statement said.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, Nvidia expects revenue $2.70 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. Analysts are expecting $3.4 billion in revenue.