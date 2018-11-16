Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene steps down, to be replaced by former Oracle exec

After three years at the helm of Google's Cloud business, Diane Greene announced Friday that she's stepping down from the role. She'll be replaced by Thomas Kurian, a longtime Oracle executive who recently left after reported disagreements with Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison.

Greene will continue as CEO of Google Cloud through January to ensure a smooth transition, she wrote in a blog post. She'll also remain a director on the board of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Kurian will officially join Google on November 26.