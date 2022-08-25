'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Security cameras have come a long way.
They are no longer limited to VHS recording, poor night vision, or the expense being too much for the average household to bother with besides one or two motion-detecting lights in the garden and on the outside porch.
Now, they feature motion detection as standard, bird's eye views, good-quality night vision, two-way audio and real-time visual feeds, mobile alerts, and more.
Amazon acquired Ring, and its product line, in 2018. While the acquisition, arguably, was made not for the technology itself but rather the market position Ring as a company held, the range of cameras and doorbells available continues to improve.
Ring has deals throughout the year for events or holidays. We've rounded up the best Ring camera deals available right now so you can protect your home from everything from porch pirates to home intruders.
This plugged-in HD security camera lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone on your property within the camera's 140-degree view via an app on your phone or tablet. You can create and customize your own motion zones, so, for example, your back door is more paid attention to. If the camera detects motion, it will instantly alert you.
You don't need to worry about a power source with this camera since it is fully powered by solar power. The Stick Up Cam Solar can work on just a few hours of sunlight every day, and on rainy days, it has an included battery pack for backup power. Features include live camera view, color night vision, advanced motion detection with customizable motion zones, and two-way audio with noise cancellation.
These Ring cameras have ultra-bright LED floodlights to stop any suspicious person on your property in their tracks. The lights reach 2000 lumens and can also sound a 100dB siren when you need it. A standout feature is the 3D Motion Detection, which pinpoints motion at a distance and from all angles up to 30 feet away. They also have a Bird's Eye View so that you can get an aerial look at your home.
With this starter bundle, you'll get a Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and a Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. The two devices can work together for extra security. The Video Doorbell has features like built-in Alexa greetings that can answer the door for you and matching 3D Motion Detection with the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro.
If you're looking to start home security in your home and don't have any devices yet, this bundle will get you all the basics for a pretty reasonable price. You'll get a video doorbell (2nd generation), an Echo Show, base station, keypad, and sensors.
All of these devices connect to provide you with the ultimate home protection.
This bundle gets you the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Spotlight Cam (battery). The Spotlight Cam illuminates and sends announcements to connected Echo devices in your home when visitors ring your doorbell or motion is detected and lets you see, hear and speak to visitors with those devices.
The Ring camera you choose depends on what exactly you need it for. If you're looking for a stealth outdoor camera, the Stick Up Cam is a great option that gives you two-way audio, motion alerts, and video. If you'd rather have a camera that also acts as a light for nighttime, the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is a great option that shines a light on your property where you need it. And, if you're primarily interested in catching porch thieves, a Ring Video Doorbell is the best option to deter criminals.
Amazon says that Ring cameras with batteries should last between six to 12 months with regular use -- however, you should keep in mind that batteries do degrade over time and charging capacity may also be reduced.
The wired camera options and the solar-powered cameras will last much longer since you won't need to replace batteries. The only concern you should have is extreme weather conditions that might impact your Ring camera's lifespan.
All Ring cameras must be connected to your home's Wi-Fi network to work. You also need to have a smart device (phone or tablet), so you can view the video footage via the Ring app. Once connected, they can use their built-in cameras to detect motion or provide you with a live camera feed. Some also utilize motion detection technology to create a floodlight.
You also have the option to subscribe to protection plans for monitoring services if you prefer a hands-off approach following installation.