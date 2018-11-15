​Walmart moves past Apple as No. 3 U.S. e-tailer, but Amazon still dominates

Walmart's big bet on e-commerce is starting to pay off as it is poised to move past Apple to be the No. 3 largest online retailer, according to eMarketer data.

eMarketer said it recently increased its forecast for Walmart, which also owns Jet.com and a bevy of other e-commerce properties.

The catch is that Walmart is still way behind Amazon on the e-commerce front. Here's a look at eMarketer's market share rankings. According to eMarketer Walmart is expected to capture 4 percent of all online retail spending in the U.S., or $20.91 billion.



eMarketer also noted that Walmart's e-commerce growth is 39.4 percent just behind Wayfair's 40.1 percent clip. Apple's e-commerce growth has been hit by smartphone saturation, but its share ticks up slightly.

Walmart sees e-commerce growth of about 35 percent for fiscal 2020

Amazon, however, doesn't need to sweat about Walmart just yet. Amazon is actually capturing nearly 5 percent of all retail sales and is dominating in e-commerce. One thing is clear: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday brawl will be fun to watch.