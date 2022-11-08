'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Newegg already has loads of deals up on its site. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to gaming PCs.
We've taken a look at Newegg's sales to find you the steepest discounts and the best deals. The first 10 deals we're highlighting fall under the Newegg's "Black Friday price protection."
Here's how Newegg explains the program: "If you purchase an eligible product displaying the Black Friday Price Protection [button] from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, 2022 and after your purchase, that same product ends up discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before Nov. 26, 2022, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There's no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will be automatically processed by Dec. 6, 2022 and an email confirmation will be sent to you."
We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to find the best early Black Friday deals happening everywhere.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Newegg deals worth checking out:
This popular AORUS gaming monitors pack a major punch, performance-wise. The new HDMI 2.1 provides a higher bandwidth of 4K@120Hz, offering a competitive advantage on a range of games. The 32" QHD panel (2560 x 1440 resolution) offers a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 240Hz (OC 270Hz) refresh rate for fluid gameplays. There's a wide range of other game-enhancing features built in.
The QHD 32GK65B-B monitor offers an immersive gaming experience with 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution and impressive 31.5" screen size. It combines AMD Radeon FreeSync technology with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms motion blur reduction and Dynamic Action Sync for smooth gameplay.
This gaming desktop features an Intel Core i5-12400F CPU, as well as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU for strong 1080p gaming performance. It also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The device also comes with a gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse.
This powerful desktop features the Intel i7 12700K CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. It comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. The ABS Legend is also aesthetically pleasing, packaged in an RGB-accented mid tower case.
This laptop features the AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series for fast processing. For under $500, you get 8GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Graphics. It comes with a 15.6" touchscreen and Windows 10 Home 64. HP claims it offers up to 9 hours and 45 minutes of battery life.
It's hard to beat a pair of earbuds for under $10, especially when they offer IPX6 water resistance, Hi-Fi stereo sound and come with a USB-C & wireless charging case. A single charge offers up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case. You can fully charge the case in 1.5 hours using USB-C fast charging or just under two hours with a wireless charger.
For just $1 more, you can get these AUKEY earbuds, which come with a smart-touch control feature for easy control of your music, calls and more. With Bluetooth 5 technology, they're compatible with almost any bluetooth device, including iOS, Android and Windows devices. The relatively small earbuds offer 30 hours of playtime and IPX5 water resistance.
The ZION NFS01 solid state drive comes with 3D NAND Flash that provides higher storage density, efficiency, and reliability than traditional 2D NAND. Steeply discounted at 64% off, this is a good chance to give your notebook or desktop PC a solid upgrade.
This network attached storage (NAS) hard drive is built for multi-user environments and high workload rates. It comes with IronWolf Health Management (IHM), which gives you prevention, intervention and recovery options for better overall system reliability.
The Klipsch Reference Cinema Systems are designed to offer an all-in-one speaker setup optimal for movies, music and games. This system includes four satellite speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, for an immersive experience. It's compact, connecting easily to your A/V receiver, and includes a best-in-class 10" subwoofer for deep bass.
Here are some other Newegg Black Friday deals happening right now, which may or may not come with the Black Friday Price Protection:
We chose these deals by looking for items that offered the best bang for your buck -- deals on the highest-rated items for sale on Newegg, with the steepest discounts. The top 10 deals highlighted all fall under Newegg's Black Friday price protection program. We also scoured Newegg's Black Friday deals for a variety of different items.
Black Friday is the shopping holiday that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, that comes on Nov. 25.
Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. This is a good day to find online-only deals.