Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming monitors and PCs, earbuds, and more

Before this Black Friday, Newegg is offering loads of deals on everything from sound systems to gaming PCs. Some come with a bonus Black Friday price guarantee.
stephanie-condon
Written by Stephanie Condon, Senior Writer on
Show more (5 items)

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Newegg already has loads of deals up on its site. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to gaming PCs. 

ZDNET Recommends

We've taken a look at Newegg's sales to find you the steepest discounts and the best deals. The first 10 deals we're highlighting fall under the Newegg's "Black Friday price protection."

Here's how Newegg explains the program: "If you purchase an eligible product displaying the Black Friday Price Protection [button] from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, 2022 and after your purchase, that same product ends up discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before Nov. 26, 2022, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There's no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will be automatically processed by Dec. 6, 2022 and an email confirmation will be sent to you."           

We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to find the best early Black Friday deals happening everywhere.

Best early Black Friday 2022 Newegg deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Newegg deals worth checking out:

AORUS FI32Q X Gaming Monitor

Save: $510
AORUS FI32Q X Gaming Monitor
Newegg
  • Current price: $489.99
  • Original price: $999.99

This popular AORUS gaming monitors pack a major punch, performance-wise. The new HDMI 2.1 provides a higher bandwidth of 4K@120Hz, offering a competitive advantage on a range of games. The 32" QHD panel (2560 x 1440 resolution) offers a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 240Hz (OC 270Hz) refresh rate for fluid gameplays. There's a wide range of other game-enhancing features built in.    

View now at Newegg

LG Ultragear 32GK65B-B 32" gaming monitor

Save $120
LG Ultragear 32GK65B-B 32" gaming monitor
Newegg
  • Current price: $219.99 
  • Original price: $339.99

The QHD 32GK65B-B monitor offers an immersive gaming experience with 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution and impressive 31.5" screen size. It combines AMD Radeon FreeSync technology with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms motion blur reduction and Dynamic Action Sync for smooth gameplay.

View now at Newegg

ABS Challenger Gaming PC

Save: $250.00
ABS Challenger Gaming PC
Newegg
  • Current price: $779.99
  • Original price: $1,029.99

This gaming desktop features an Intel Core i5-12400F CPU, as well as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU for strong 1080p gaming performance. It also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The device also comes with a gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse.

View now at Newegg

ABS Legend Gaming PC

Save: $1,550
ABS Legend Gaming PC
Newegg
  • Current price: $2,449.99
  • Original price: $3,999.99

This powerful desktop features the Intel i7 12700K CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. It comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. The ABS Legend is also aesthetically pleasing, packaged in an RGB-accented mid tower case.

View now at Newegg

HP Laptop Pavilion with AMD Ryzen 5

Save: $310
HP Laptop Pavilion with AMD Ryzen 5
Newegg
  • Current price: $449.99
  • Original price: $759.99

This laptop features the AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series for fast processing. For under $500, you get 8GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Graphics. It comes with a 15.6" touchscreen and Windows 10 Home 64. HP claims it offers up to 9 hours and 45 minutes of battery life.

View now at Newegg

AUKEY EP-T21P wireless, water-resistant earbuds

Save: $40
AUKEY EP-T21P wireless, water-resistant earbuds
Newegg
  • Current price: $9.99
  • Original price: $49.99

It's hard to beat a pair of earbuds for under $10, especially when they offer IPX6 water resistance, Hi-Fi stereo sound and come with a USB-C & wireless charging case. A single charge offers up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case. You can fully charge the case in 1.5 hours using USB-C fast charging or just under two hours with a wireless charger.

View now at Newegg

AUKEY EP-T31 wireless, water-resistant earbuds

Save: $49
AUKEY EP-T31 wireless, water-resistant earbuds
Newegg
  • Current price: $10.99
  • Original price: $59.99

For just $1 more, you can get these AUKEY earbuds, which come with a smart-touch control feature for easy control of your music, calls and more. With Bluetooth 5 technology, they're compatible with almost any bluetooth device, including iOS, Android and Windows devices. The relatively small earbuds offer 30 hours of playtime and IPX5 water resistance.

View now at Newegg

Neo Forza ZION NFS01 1TB Internal SSD

Save: $97
Neo Forza ZION NFS01 1TB Internal SSD
Newegg
  • Current price: $53.99
  • Original price: $150.99

The ZION NFS01 solid state drive comes with 3D NAND Flash that provides higher storage density, efficiency, and reliability than traditional 2D NAND. Steeply discounted at 64% off, this is a good chance to give your notebook or desktop PC a solid upgrade.

View now at Newegg

Seagate IronWolf 14TB NAS Hard Drive

Save: $140
Seagate IronWolf 14TB NAS Hard Drive
Newegg
  • Current price: $389.99 
  • Original price: $529.99

This network attached storage (NAS) hard drive is built for multi-user environments and high workload rates. It comes with IronWolf Health Management (IHM), which gives you prevention, intervention and recovery options for better overall system reliability.

View now at Newegg

Klipsch Reference Cinema Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 System

Save: $600
Klipsch Reference Cinema Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 System
Newegg
  • Current price: $399.00
  • Original price: $999.00

The Klipsch Reference Cinema Systems are designed to offer an all-in-one speaker setup optimal for movies, music and games. This system includes four satellite speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, for an immersive experience. It's compact, connecting easily to your A/V receiver, and includes a best-in-class 10" subwoofer for deep bass.

View now at Newegg

More early Black Friday 2022 Newegg deals

Here are some other Newegg Black Friday deals happening right now, which may or may not come with the Black Friday Price Protection:

How did we choose these early Black Friday Newegg deals?

We chose these deals by looking for items that offered the best bang for your buck -- deals on the highest-rated items for sale on Newegg, with the steepest discounts. The top 10 deals highlighted all fall under Newegg's Black Friday price protection program. We also scoured Newegg's Black Friday deals for a variety of different items.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is the shopping holiday that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, that comes on Nov. 25.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. This is a good day to find online-only deals.

More Black Friday deals

