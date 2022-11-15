/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Laptops

Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming monitors and PCs, earbuds, and more

Before this Black Friday, Newegg is offering loads of deals on everything from sound systems to gaming PCs. Some come with a bonus Black Friday price guarantee.
Written by Stephanie Condon, Senior Writer on
Show more (5 items)

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Newegg already has loads of deals up on its site. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to gaming PCs. 

ZDNET Recommends

We've taken a look at Newegg's sales to find you the steepest discounts and the best deals. The first 10 deals we're highlighting fall under the Newegg's "Black Friday price protection."

Here's how Newegg explains the program: "If you purchase an eligible product displaying the Black Friday Price Protection [button] from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, 2022 and after your purchase, that same product ends up discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before Nov. 26, 2022, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There's no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will be automatically processed by Dec. 6, 2022 and an email confirmation will be sent to you."           

We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to find the best early Black Friday deals happening everywhere.

Best early Black Friday 2022 Newegg deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Newegg deals worth checking out:

ABS Challenger Gaming PC

Save: $250
ABS Challenger Gaming PC
Newegg
  • Current price: $780
  • Original price: $1,030

This gaming desktop features an Intel Core i5-12400F CPU, as well as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU for strong 1080p gaming performance. It also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The device also comes with a gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse.

View now at Newegg

Victure RX1800 WiFi 6 Router

Save: $128
Victure RX1800 WiFi 6 Router
  • Current price: $32
  • Original price: $160

This router offers the latest generation of WiFi 6 technology with MU-MIMO and OFDMA for excellent through-walls performance and high-efficiency transmission. You can expect to use multiple devices at once with low latency. You'll get dual-band concurrent wireless speed up to 1.8Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz band), with high-performance WiFi 6 speed. It comes with four full gigabit ethernet ports, as well as four powerful external antennas of 6dBi with beamforming technology to help eliminate dead spots. The device also supports WPA3 wireless security protocols and guest WiFi access.

View now at Newegg

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home Tesla Over-Ear Headphones

Save: $410
Beyerdynamic Amiron Home Tesla Over-Ear Headphones
  • Current price: $289
  • Original price: $699

These over-the-ear headphones feature beyerdynamic's "Tesla technology," combined with its Amiron home brand, designed for a wide range of music genres. Modifications to the transducer have diminished unwanted vibrations to an absolute minimum and completely eliminated annoying treble resonances. Amiron home delivers concert-quality sound, combining a very precise bass with transparent mids and clear highs. The headphones come with a soft headband and ear pads, as well as a 3m long cable with 3.5 mm jack plug and screwed-on 6.35 mm jack adapter.

View now at Newegg

Vantrue N4 Dual Dash Cam

Save: $64
Vantrue N4 Dual Dash Cam
  • Current price: $195
  • Original price: $260

This dash cam features three cameras -- a 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera to record front, inside cabin and road back simultaneously at 1440P+1080P+1080P at 30fps. It offers solid night vision thanks to an F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, F1.8 6-glass lens observing behind your car, and four IR LED lights facing the vehicle occupants. You can monitor your car condition for 24 hours with continuous power supply. Motion Detection auto records once movement is detected in front, while collision detection auto turns on dash cam to record even when it is off.

View now at Newegg

Acer Laptop Aspire 5

Save: $250
Acer Laptop Aspire 5
  • Current price: $550
  • Original price: $800

The Acer Aspire 5 is designed to pack a strong punch. It comes with fast AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series processor, as well as a AMD Radeon Graphics. It features a 15.6" Full HD screen, 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB NVMe SSD.

View now at Newegg

ASRock Phantom Gaming B550 PG VELOCITA AMD Motherboard

Save $90
ASRock Phantom Gaming B550 PG VELOCITA AMD Motherboard
  • Current price: $130
  • Original price: $220

The PG Velocita is a new high-end product line under the Phantom Gaming family. It includes the PG Velocita motherboard series, designed for both performance and appearance. The B550 PG Velocita supports 3rd Gen AMD AM4 Ryzen CPUs and future AMD Ryzen Processors. It comes with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Series Graphics, 7.1 audio channels, and it supports up to 128GB of memory. Its aluminum alloy heatsinnk top cover is designed to improve heat dissipation.

View now at Newegg

AUKEY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Save: $25
AUKEY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
  • Current price: $25
  • Original price: $50

Each row of this keyboard is backlit with LEDs of a different color. It comes with nine preset lighting effects, as well as two slots for assignable lighting effects. The individual, clicky Outemu Blue switches deliver accurate, responsive key commands for typing and gaming. With 104-key rollover, this keyboard will never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any use case scenario. The double-shot-molded ABS keycaps and brushed metal panel are designed to be durable and water resistant.

View now at Newegg

AUKEY EP-T21P wireless, water-resistant earbuds

Save: $40
AUKEY EP-T21P wireless, water-resistant earbuds
Newegg
  • Current price: $10
  • Original price: $50

It's hard to beat a pair of earbuds for under $10, especially when they offer IPX6 water resistance, Hi-Fi stereo sound and come with a USB-C & wireless charging case. A single charge offers up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case. You can fully charge the case in 1.5 hours using USB-C fast charging or just under two hours with a wireless charger.

View now at Newegg

Neo Forza ZION NFS01 1TB Internal SSD

Save: $97
Neo Forza ZION NFS01 1TB Internal SSD
Newegg
  • Current price: $54
  • Original price: $151

The ZION NFS01 solid state drive comes with 3D NAND Flash that provides higher storage density, efficiency, and reliability than traditional 2D NAND. Steeply discounted at 64% off, this is a good chance to give your notebook or desktop PC a solid upgrade.

View now at Newegg

Klipsch Reference Cinema Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 System

Save: $600
Klipsch Reference Cinema Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 System
Newegg
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $999

The Klipsch Reference Cinema Systems are designed to offer an all-in-one speaker setup optimal for movies, music and games. This system includes four satellite speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, for an immersive experience. It's compact, connecting easily to your A/V receiver, and includes a best-in-class 10" subwoofer for deep bass.

View now at Newegg

More early Black Friday 2022 Newegg deals

Here are some other Newegg Black Friday deals happening right now, which may or may not come with the Black Friday Price Protection:

How did we choose these early Black Friday Newegg deals?

We chose these deals by looking for items that offered the best bang for your buck -- deals on the highest-rated items for sale on Newegg, with the steepest discounts. The top 10 deals highlighted all fall under Newegg's Black Friday price protection program. We also scoured Newegg's Black Friday deals for a variety of different items.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is the shopping holiday that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, that comes on Nov. 25.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. This is a good day to find online-only deals.

What are the best Black Friday deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals by category at different retailers:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Black Friday monitor deal: 34-inch Samsung ultrawide display drops to $230
dell-34-curved-gaming-monitor

Black Friday monitor deal: 34-inch Samsung ultrawide display drops to $230

Black Friday HP deals: The best early deals on gaming PCs, laptops, and more
HP's Pavillion Gaming desktop with a Ryzen 5 CPU

Black Friday HP deals: The best early deals on gaming PCs, laptops, and more

These Black Friday VPN deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen
NordVPN on a macbook

These Black Friday VPN deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen