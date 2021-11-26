Newegg's Black Friday deals 2021: Big savings on computer parts, monitors, more

Since its inception, Newegg has been the go-to website for all things computers. While the California-based retailer has expanded its offerings beyond computer peripherals, it still offers some of the most enticing deals that you can find going into the holiday season. Like Best Buy and Amazon, Newegg is bringing on the discounts, with savings on laptops, power supplies, gaming desks, you name it. For the best and most up-to-date deals available, we've got you covered with the list below.

Return policy

Like last year, Newegg is offering "hassle-free" returns for almost every product purchased between November 1 through December 24. That means you have until January 31, 2022, to file an RMA for your purchase and get a refund. Learn more about Newegg's policy here.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Ultra Motherboard for $269.99 $50 off + free copy of Outriders (PC) If you're eyeing a motherboard to build your new PC around, the GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Ultra is currently on sale for $269.99 ($50 off). For the price, you get support for 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core processors, DDR4 memory, and a slew of ports that will get you hooked up to any monitor and accessory.

Rosewill SMG1200 Power Supply for $134.99 $175 off There is an abundance of power supplies in the market but the Rosewill SMG1200 stands out with its maximum power of 1200W, modular design, 5-year warranty, and $134.99 price tag. Typically selling for $309.99, the Rosewill-brand power supply makes for a great addition to your new or existing rig without breaking the bank.

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro SL 16GB (2 x 8GB) for $79.99 $20 off with promo code 'BCMAY22398' A pair of CORSAIR Vengeance RGB DDR4 memory typically goes for $99.99. But for a limited time, Newegg has the duo on sale for $82.99, with an additional $3 off when you apply the promo code ''BCMAY22398'' at checkout. For less than $80, the 16GB of RAM gives you an ample amount of memory to power through most tasks.

MSI 15.6'' 144Hz Laptop for $1,199 $300 off, additional $100 off with rebate For a limited time, Newegg has the MSI 15.6-inch gaming laptop on sale for just $1,199 ($300 off). However, you can submit a rebate after the purchase for an additional $100 off, totaling $400 in savings. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB of HDD and 512GB of SSD, and a 144Hz display.

ASUS VG278Q 27'' 144Hz Monitor for $199.99 $50 off + additional $20 off with rebate Buying a good gaming monitor can cost you upwards of $300 to $500 dollars, sometimes more. But for a limited time, you can pick up a 27-inch ASUS monitor for just $199.99, or $179.99 when you submit a rebate form after purchase. At the price, you're getting a large display for an immersive viewing experience, G-Sync compatibility, a 144Hz refresh rate panel, and all the ports that you can hope flanking the back.

Klipsch Reference Theater Pack for $269 $999 off For today only, Newegg has the Klipsch Reference Theater Pack 5.1 for just $269, a whopping $999 discount. Ranking as a best seller in the retailer's home theater section, the surround sound system packs a high fidelity subwoofer, cinematic acoustics, and more. Within the speakers are spun copper IMG woofers, providing excellent sound no matter where you're sitting.

Dowinx Gaming Chair for $189.99 $50 off Whether it's gaming or working from home, there is nothing more important than your physical health. That's where the Dowinx gaming chair comes in. Discounted to $189.99, the gaming chair brings benefits to gamers and non-gamers alike thanks to a sturdy build, lumbar support, and even a footrest.

Vitesse 55-inch Gaming Desk for $96.99 $18 off At a surface length of 55'', the Vitesse gaming desk gives you the much-needed space to position your gaming peripherals left and right. What sets the table apart from the rest is its built-in racks to hold headphones and cups and game-esque design that will surely satisfy those who are into RGB. For a limited time, the desk is going for $96.99, $18 off from the original price.

LG 86'' NanoCell 4K TV for $2,496.99 $500 off Newegg currently has the LG 86'' NanoCell 4K Smart TV for $2,496.99 ($500 off). The 2021 model packs a large and vivid 86'' display in a near-bezel-less frame, giving you an immersive viewing experience from edge to edge. If you are planning to splurge on a high-end TV this Black Friday, this LG offering should be at the top of your list.

Samsung 65'' Frame TV 4K for $1,497.99 $502 off It isn't Black Friday without deals on TVs to scramble over. One of the best offers that we're seeing on Newegg is the Samsung The Frame 4K QLED (QN65LS03AAAFXZA) for $1,497.99. If you're unfamiliar with The Frame, it carries the same Quantum Dot technology found in Samsung's high-end TVs but in a body that resembles that of a picture frame. The familiar, yet unorthodox, design makes for a multimedia experience that blends into the walls of any space. The Frame can be yours with a $502 discount.

Other deals of note



As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Newegg over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.