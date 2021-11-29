30+ Newegg Cyber Monday deals 2021: Grab these discounts before they expire

Since its inception, Newegg has been the go-to website for all things computers. While the California-based retailer has expanded its offerings beyond computer peripherals, it still offers some of the most enticing deals that you can find going into the holiday season. Like Best Buy and Amazon, Newegg is bringing on the Cyber Monday discounts, with savings on laptops, power supplies, gaming desks, you name it. For the best and most up-to-date deals available, we've got you covered with the list below.

Return policy

Like last year, Newegg is offering "hassle-free" returns for almost every product purchased between November 1 through December 24. That means you have until January 31, 2022, to file an RMA for your purchase and get a refund. Learn more about Newegg's policy here.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Ultra Motherboard for $269.99 $50 off + free copy of Outriders (PC) If you're eyeing a motherboard to build your new PC around, the GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Ultra is currently on sale for $269.99 ($50 off). For the price, you get support for 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core processors, DDR4 memory, and a slew of ports that will get you hooked up to any monitor and accessory.

Intel Core i5-11400 11th Gen Processor for $189.99 $30 off, additional $10 off with code 'SSAY2922' Building a new PC and in need of a processor? If you've decided to go with Intel over AMD, then this Core i5-11400 deal may entice you more. Typically priced above $200, this 11th Gen processor is selling for $189.99 during Cyber Monday. Type in promo code 'SSAY2922' at checkout and you'll save yourself an extra $10. The sale ends at the end of the day.

Rosewill SMG1200 Power Supply for $134.99 $175 off There is an abundance of power supplies in the market but the Rosewill SMG1200 stands out with its maximum power of 1200W, modular design, 5-year warranty, and $134.99 price tag. Typically selling for $309.99, the Rosewill-brand power supply makes for a great addition to your new or existing rig without breaking the bank.

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro SL 16GB (2 x 8GB) for $79.99 $20 off with promo code 'BCMAY22398' A pair of CORSAIR Vengeance RGB DDR4 memory typically goes for $99.99. But for a limited time, Newegg has the duo on sale for $82.99, with an additional $3 off when you apply the promo code ''BCMAY22398'' at checkout. For less than $80, the 16GB of RAM gives you an ample amount of memory to power through most tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15.6'' for $599.99 $180 off + one year of Lenovo Premium Care The Lenovo IdeaPad makes for a dependable ultrabook if you're on the market for one. Currently discounted to $599 ($180 off), you get a larger-than-average 15.6-inch display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series procesor, 512GB of memory, and Windows 10 Home (upgradable to Windows 11).

MSI 15.6'' 144Hz Laptop for $1,099 $200 off, additional $100 off with rebate For a limited time, Newegg has the MSI 15.6-inch gaming laptop on sale for just $1,099 ($200 off). However, you can submit a rebate after the purchase for an additional $100 off, totaling $300 in savings. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 1TB of HDD and 512GB of SSD, and a 144Hz display.

GIGABYTE M32Q 32'' 165Hz Monitor for $359.99 $140 off + free copy of Outriders (PC) Buying a good gaming monitor can cost you upwards of $500 dollars, sometimes more. But for a limited time, you can pick up a 32-inch GIGABYTE monitor for just $359.99. At the price, you're getting a large display for an immersive viewing experience, FreeSync Premium, a 165Hz refresh rate panel, and all the ports that you can hope for flanking the back.

ASUS ROG XG279Q 27'' Monitor for $399.99 $199 off At the lowest that I've seen this monitor go for, the ASUS ROG XG279Q sports a 27'' panel that can ramp up to 170Hz when overclocked. Unlike most monitors, the XG279Q has boast a 2K resolution display (2560 x 1440) and supports G-Sync for an excellent gaming experience. The monitor can be yours for just $399 ($199 off) this Cyber Monday.

Dowinx Gaming Chair for $189.99 $50 off Whether it's gaming or working from home, there is nothing more important than your physical health. That's where the Dowinx gaming chair comes in. Discounted to $189.99, the gaming chair brings benefits to gamers and non-gamers alike thanks to a sturdy build, lumbar support, and even a footrest.

Vitesse 55-inch Gaming Desk for $96.99 $18 off At a surface length of 55'', the Vitesse gaming desk gives you the much-needed space to position your gaming peripherals left and right. What sets the table apart from the rest is its built-in racks to hold headphones and cups and game-esque design that will surely satisfy those who are into RGB. For a limited time, the desk is going for $96.99, $18 off from the original price.

LG 86'' NanoCell 4K TV for $2,496.99 $500 off Newegg currently has the LG 86'' NanoCell 4K Smart TV for $2,496.99 ($500 off). The 2021 model packs a large and vivid 86'' display in a near-bezel-less frame, giving you an immersive viewing experience from edge to edge. If you are planning to splurge on a high-end TV this Cyber Monday, this LG offering should be at the top of your list.