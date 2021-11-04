Newegg's early Black Friday deals: PC parts, gaming chairs, more

Since its inception, Newegg has been the go-to website for all things computers. While the California-based retailer has expanded its offerings beyond computer peripherals, it still offers some of the most enticing deals that you can find going into the holiday season. Like Best Buy and Amazon, Newegg is joining the Black Friday frenzy early this year, with savings on laptops, power supplies, gaming desks, you name it. For the best and most up-to-date deals available, we've got you covered with the list below.

Black Friday Price Protection

With Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection program, if you purchase a product with the BFPP badge from October 14 through November 2, and the same product ends up discounted on or before November 30, the difference in pricing will be refunded to your original payment method. Learn more here.

Return policy

Like last year, Newegg is offering "hassle-free" returns for almost every product purchased between November 1 through December 24. That means you have until January 31, 2022, to file an RMA for your purchase and get a refund. Learn more about Newegg's policy here.

MSI GF75 17.3'' 144Hz Laptop for $1,099 $400 off + free MSI backpack ($149 value) For a limited time, Newegg has the MSI GF75 17.3-inch gaming laptop on sale for just $1,199 ($300 off). However, you can submit a rebate after the purchase for an additional $100 off, totaling $400 in savings. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB of HDD and 512GB of SSD, and a 144Hz display. Newegg will also toss in a free MSIB1 Urban Raider backpack ($149 value).

Klipsch Reference Theater Pack for $269 $995 off For today only, Newegg has the Klipsch Reference Theater Pack 5.1 for just $269, a whopping $995 discount. Ranking as a best seller in the retailer's home theater section, the surround sound system packs a high fidelity subwoofer, cinematic acoustics, and more. Within the speakers are spun copper IMG woofers, providing excellent sound no matter where you're sitting.

MSI MPG Z590 Motherboard for $244.99 $45 off If you're eyeing a motherboard to build your new PC around, the MSI MPG Z590 is currently on sale for $244.99 ($45 off). For the price, you get support for 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core processors, DDR4 5333 memory, and a slew of ports that will get you hooked up to any monitor and accessory.

Dowinx Gaming Chair for $189.99 $50 off Whether it's gaming or working from home, there is nothing more important than your physical health. That's where the Dowinx gaming chair comes in. Discounted to $189.99, the gaming chair brings benefits to gamers and non-gamers alike thanks to a sturdy build, lumbar support, and even a footrest.

Rosewill SMG1200 Power Supply for $229.99 $80 off There is an abundance of power supplies in the market but the Rosewill SMG1200 stands out with its maximum power of 1200W, modular design, 5-year warranty, and $229.99 price tag. Typically selling for $309.99, the Rosewill-brand power supply makes for a great addition to your new or existing rig without breaking the bank.

Vitesse 55-inch Gaming Desk for $96.99 $18 off At a surface length of 55'', the Vitesse gaming desk gives you the much-needed space to position your gaming peripherals left and right. What sets the table apart from the rest is its built-in racks to hold headphones and cups and game-esque design that will surely satisfy those who are into RGB. For a limited time, the desk is going for $96.99, $18 off from the original price.

LG 86'' NanoCell 4K TV for $2,096.99 $603 off Newegg currently has the LG 86'' NanoCell 4K Smart TV for $2,096.99 ($603 off). The 2021 model packs a large and vivid 86'' display in a near-bezel-less frame, giving you an immersive viewing experience from edge to edge. If you are planning to splurge on a high-end TV this Black Friday, this LG offering should be at the top of your list.

Samsung 65'' Frame TV 4K for $1,497.99 $502 off It isn't Black Friday without deals on TVs to scramble over. One of the best offers that we're seeing on Newegg is the Samsung The Frame 4K QLED (QN65LS03AAAFXZA) for $1,497.99. If you're unfamiliar with The Frame, it carries the same Quantum Dot technology found in Samsung's high-end TVs but in a body that resembles that of a picture frame. The familiar, yet unorthodox, design makes for a multimedia experience that blends into the walls of any space. The Frame can be yours with a $502 discount.

Other deals of note



As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Newegg over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.