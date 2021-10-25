Newegg's early Black Friday deals: PC parts, gaming chairs, more

Since its inception, Newegg has been the go-to website for all things computers. While the California-based retailer has expanded its offerings beyond computer peripherals, it still offers some of the most enticing deals that you can find going into the holiday season. Like Best Buy and Amazon, Newegg is joining the Black Friday frenzy early this year, with savings on laptops, power supplies, gaming desks, you name it. For the best and most up-to-date deals available, we've got you covered with the list below.

Black Friday Price Protection

With Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection program, if you purchase a product with the BFPP badge from October 14 through November 2, and the same product ends up discounted on or before November 30, the difference in pricing will be refunded to your original payment method. Learn more here.

Return policy

Newegg has not disclosed its holiday return policy, though you can expect it to take place starting in November with purchases eligible for return through late January, like last year. Still, the retailer currently offers free return shipping on select items and no restocking fees, which are reassuring.

Dowinx Gaming Chair for $189.99 $50 off Whether it's gaming or working from home, there is nothing more important than your physical health. That's where the Dowinx gaming chair comes in. Discounted to $189.99, the gaming chair brings benefits to gamers and non-gamers alike thanks to a sturdy build, lumbar support, and even a footrest.

ABS Master Gaming PC for $1,299 $100 off Building your own PC can be a daunting task if you're unfamiliar with the bits and pieces. Luckily, you can have all the firepower needed to game on high graphic settings and save time assembling with a pre-built PC by ABS. For $1,299, you get an Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, Intel i5 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and more.

Rosewill SMG1200 Power Supply for $134.99 $175 off There is an abundance of power supplies in the market but the Rosewill SMG1200 stands out with its maximum power of 1200W, modular design, 5-year warranty, and $134.99 price tag. Typically selling for $309.99, the Rosewill-brand power supply makes for a great addition to your new or existing rig without breaking the bank.

Vitesse 55-inch Gaming Desk for $96.99 $18 off At a surface length of 55'', the Vitesse gaming desk gives you the much-needed space to position your gaming peripherals left and right. What sets the table apart from the rest is its built-in racks to hold headphones and cups and game-esque design that will surely satisfy those who are into RGB. For a limited time, the desk is going for $96.99, $18 off from the original price.

Samsung 65'' Frame TV 4K for $1,497.99 $502 off It isn't Black Friday without deals on TVs to scramble over. One of the best offers that we're seeing on Newegg is the Samsung The Frame 4K QLED (QN65LS03AAAFXZA) for $1,497.99. If you're unfamiliar with The Frame, it carries the same Quantum Dot technology found in Samsung's high-end TVs but in a body that resembles that of a picture frame. The familiar, yet unorthodox, design makes for a multimedia experience that blends into the walls of any space. The Frame can be yours with a $502 discount.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Newegg over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.