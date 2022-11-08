/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Kitchen & Household

The best cheap tech gifts under $100 to give for the holidays

With the holidays quickly approaching, it's time to start shopping. The best tech gifts don't have to cost a fortune -- we've rounded up products and devices for $100 or less.
allison-murray
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Show more (5 items)

ZDNET Recommends

The holiday season is here, but you don't have to spend a fortune on a great gift for someone. With the huge range of tech gadgets and accessories on the market -- ranging from smart home devices to gadgets that make working from home slightly easier -- you can find something at an affordable price for this gift-giving season. 

Below, we've compiled our best picks of tech gifts for $100 or less to make the hunt for gifts easier if you're on a budget. 

Also:

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Best smart display cheap tech gift
Amazon's 5-inch Echo Show
Image: Amazon
  • Price: $85
  • Features: 8-inch touchscreen | 13 MP camera with built-in shutter and auto-framing | 1280 x 800 resolution

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the perfect all-in-one gift -- it serves as a smart home assistant, as a way to make video calls, and as a digital frame to show off your favorite photos.

You can get calendar reminders, traffic updates, and set timers, or even enjoy your favorite playlist via Spotify. There is also access to streaming services like Prime Video and Netflix. The Amazon Echo Show can even control other smart devices in your home.

Also: The 12 best Echo speakers: How do Amazon's Alexa devices compare?

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Target

Amazon Kindle (11th generation)

Best e-reader cheap tech gift
New 2022 Kindle on a blue couch next to a red knit blanket
Image: Allison Murray/ZDNET
  • Price: $100
  • Features: 16GB of storage | 300 ppi screen | Up to 6 weeks of battery life 

The entry-level Kindle got an upgrade this year that puts it at almost the same level as more expensive Kindle models. With this Kindle, you'll get Amazon's lightest e-reader yet at just 5.56 ounces, 16GB of storage to hold plenty of books, a 6-inch 300 ppi screen, and a free Kindle Unlimited subscription for three months. 

If you want an e-reader for less than $100, this is the one to get.

Read the review: The new entry-level Kindle has officially converted me to e-readers

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Target

HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer

Best cheap tech gift for printing photos
hp-instant-photo-printer
Image: HP
  • Price: $90
  • Features: Connects via Bluetooth | HP Zink photo paper | Free HP Sprocket app

Easily print photos from your phone with this HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer. It prints photos onto HP Zink photo paper that are 2.3 x 3.4 inches. You can even add filters, frames, and stickers to your photos before printing using the free HP Sprocket app. 

Plus, when you buy the printer from Amazon, it comes with 50 sheets of photo paper so you don't have to purchase those extra.

View now at TargetView now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam

Best cheap tech gift for home security
A white Ring Stick Up Cam on a table next to a vase and a plant
Image: Ring
  • Price: $100
  • Features: 1080p camera | Cordless | 130-degree field of view 

If you're looking for a gift related to smart homes that can also bolster security, Ring's stick up cam is an affordable option. Suitable for use in or outdoors, the camera connects to a mobile device and monitors an area for any suspicious activity in real-time. If motion is detected, an alert is sent to the user, who can then access their camera to see what is happening. This device comes with a 1080p camera and night vision.

Read the review: Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review: An all around security camera, inside and out

View now at Best BuyView now at AmazonView now at Home Depot

Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker

Best cheap tech gift for fitness enthusiasts
Black Fitbit Inspire 2 band next to a smartphone with workouts on the screen
Image: Fitbit
  • Price: $80
  • Features: Up to 10 days of battery | Water resistant up to 164 feet | Touchscreen

An affordable gift this year for those who are either fitness enthusiasts or would like to start leading a healthier lifestyle is the Fitbit Inspire 2. This fitness tracker, available in three colors, connects to a user's smartphone and is able to track activity levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, and more. 

AlsoThe top Fitbit devices: Versa, Ace, Charge, Inspire, and Sense compared

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Target

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Best cheap tech gift for music
JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Image: JBL
  • Price: $100
  • Features: 12-hour battery life | Universal compatibility | 65Hz-20kHz frequency response

Give the gift of music with the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth speaker. It delivers a clear, loud, and booming sound perfect for any part. You can bring it anywhere to listen to your favorite tunes -- even to the pool or beach since it is rated IPX7 for water-resistance. It can also be paired with another JBL compatible speaker for complete stereo sound. 

Also: Ditch the AirPods and get a portable speaker instead: Our top picks

View now at Best BuyView now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds

Best earbuds cheap tech gift
Black Jabra Elite 65t earbuds in their case against a lime green background
Image: ZDNET
  • Price: $80
  • Features: Included charging case | Bluetooth 5.0 | 33-foot range

Over the past few years, wireless earbuds have disrupted the traditional headphone market in a big way. While it's always handy to have a case to hand to stop them from going missing, the advantage of these kinds of headphones is their portability and lack of wires -- and the Jabra Elite 65t is no exception. These stylish wireless earbuds would make a great gift this year as they not only pack up to five hours of use but also contain a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.  

Read the review: Jabra Elite Active 65t review: Better than the AirPods and designed for active users

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Shiatsu Deluxe neck and shoulder massager

Best cheap tech gift for stress relief
A neck massager with red circle animation on it against a lime green background
Image: ZDNET
  • Price: $90
  • Features: Three-speed massage | Heat option | Carrying handles to customize massage pressure

Over at Best Buy, you can pick up a Shiatsu Deluxe neck and shoulder massager, a heated cushion that fits snugly around your neck and shoulders for instant relief for tired muscles. When many of us are sitting at a PC all day now in our home offices, this massager is a thoughtful gift -- and one that will likely have a lot of use.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit

Best cheap tech gift for gardeners
An indoor garden with herbs growing tall out of it on a table in a living room setting
Image: Click & Grow
  • Price: $80
  • Features: Energy-efficient LED lights | 3.52 pounds | Over 50 plant capsules 

For the friend or family member with a green thumb, gift them this smart indoor garden. You can choose from more than 50 plant refill capsules you can choose from, including peppers, chives, catnip, yellow tomatoes, and more. Click & Grow's plants contain a patented nano-material called Smart Soil that automatically releases oxygen and water to your plants and is inspired by NASA technology.

The device's lamp has a 16 hours on/eight hours off cycle to optimize your plants' growth. In addition, its water float indicator will let you know when it's time to refill the tank.

Also: The 5 best indoor gardens: Smart tech for your green thumb

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Apple HomePod Mini

Best cheap tech gift for Apple users
Apple HomePod Mini review | Best smart speaker
Image: Apple
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Full, high-quality sound
  • Sleek design
cons
  • Little interoperability
More Details
  • Price: $99
  • Features: 360-degree sound field | 12 ounces | 6 color options

Apple users usually want to stay within the Apple ecosystem, so get your Apple-obsessed friend the Apple HomePod Mini. The HomePod mini is a small, spherical-shaped smart speaker featuring Apple's voice assistant, Siri. It's about three inches tall with a circular screen at the top that lights up when Siri is listening or when the device is playing music or engaged in a phone call. 

It's part smart hub, and part music speaker thanks to its high-quality sound that provides a deep bass.

Read the review: The HomePod mini is for Sirious Apple users only

View now at Best BuyView now at WalmartView now at Apple

The best cheap tech deals under $100 during the holidays

Below are five tech deals under $100 across major retailers happening right now.

How did we choose these cheap tech gifts?

Our process in deciding these products included extensive research into each product including reviews (both good and bad), pricing, category of the gift, and trusted brands. We considered different gift options in various categories so gift givers would be able to find a gift for anyone on their list for any occasion. 

Where to find the best cheap tech gifts?

You can find the best cheap tech gits at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the best time to buy holiday gifts is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, where you can get steep discounts on tech gifts for anyone on your list. 


More Black Friday deals

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The best cheap tech gifts under $50 to give for the holidays
digital-photo-frame-best-tech-gifts-under-50.jpg

The best cheap tech gifts under $50 to give for the holidays

The best cheap tech gifts under $75 to give for the holidays
6.jpg

The best cheap tech gifts under $75 to give for the holidays

The best cheap tech gifts under $25 to give for the holidays
sleeping-mask-best-tech-gifts-under-25.jpg

The best cheap tech gifts under $25 to give for the holidays