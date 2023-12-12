'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 89 best holiday deals at Newegg 2023
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, Newegg is still offering discounts on tech across the site, like desktops, laptops, and PC components. You can even find great deals on PC and console games. And if you purchase something from Newegg, it will be backed by their Black Friday price guarantee. This policy ensures that you're getting the lowest possible price before Black Friday, and if it ever drops below what you spent, Newegg will automatically refund you the difference.
I've scoured the site to find the best deals on everything from gaming PCs and SSDs to portable refrigerators and graphics cards. You can keep reading to find the latest tech deals at Newegg.
Best holiday 2023 Newegg deals
- MSI Summit E13 Flip: $799 (save $400)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070: $450 (save $120)
- Alienware Aurora R10 AMD Edition: $1480 (save $1020)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop: $800 (save $400)
- Gigabyte Aero 16 XE4 AMOLED 4K: $1729 (save $1386)
- Asus TUF Dash 15: $1100 (save $1060)
- Yeston Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $979 (save $520)
- MSI MEG Z690 ACE Intel EATX motherboard: $260 (save $240 plus $50 rebate)
- Razer Hanbo Chroma RGB AIO liquid cooler 240mm: $182 (save $118)
- AOC Agon tournament grade RGB Cherry MX Blue: $50 (save $109)
- EVGA X20 wireless gaming mouse: $18 (save $52)
- Epos Adapt 661: $319 (save $166)
- EVGA XR1 Pro capture card: $90 (save $130)
- HTC Vive XR Elite VR system: $900 (save $181)
Newegg holiday desktop deals
- Acer Predator P03: $1,350 (save $470)
- Dell Vostro 3910: $1,250 (save $350)
- Dell Precision 3460: $1051 (save $678)
- Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra: $2085 (save $564)
- MSI creator P50: $1299 (save $400)
- Corsair Vengeance i7500: $2100 (save $400)
- Asus ROG G16CH: $1500 (save $350)
- Asus ROG Strix GA35CA: $3400 (save $300)
- Asus ROG G22CH: $1100 (save $300)
- MSI Pro DP10: $949 (save $300)
Newegg holiday gaming laptop deals
- Asus TUF A17: $1400 (save $400)
- Gigabyte G15 15: $750 (save $349)
- MSI Pulse 15: $1599 (save $300)
- Asus Zenbook Pro 16: $1430 (save $670)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: $930 (save $510)
- MSI GP68 Vector: $1599 (save $500)
- MSI Katana 15: $899 (save $500)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16: $3500 (save $500)
- MSI GE76 Raider: $1149 (save $450)
- Acer Predator Triton 14: $1050 (save $450)
- Lenovo LOQ 15: $700 (save $400)
- Gigabyte G5: $750 (save $349)
- Acer Nitro 5: $860 (save $320)
Newegg holiday graphics card deals
- Yeston Radeon RX 6600: $199 (save $250)
- Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770: $270 (save $100 +$10 with code: DLLCZA253, limited quantities)
- Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A750: $200 (save $70, plus get Assassin's Creed Mirage)
Newegg Holiday PC component deals
- Intel Core i9-12900K: $340 (save $310)
- Intel Core i7-12700K: $240 (save $210)
- Intel Core i5-12600K: $180 (save $120)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: $249 (save $200)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: $169 (save $130)
- G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 64GB DDR5: $220 (save $30)
- Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5: $115 (save $25)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5: $105 (save $21)
- Kingston Fury Beast 32GB DDR5: $98 (save $22)
- Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master LGA 1700 Intel motherboard: $390 (save $110)
- ASRock Phantom B550 PG Velocita AM4 AMD motherboard: $130 (save $90)
- ASRock B650 LiveMixer AM5 ATX AMD motherboard: $150 (save $80)
- Rosewill CMG1000G5 80 Plus Gold: $120 (save $130)
- EVGA SuperNova 1000 G7 80 Plus Gold: $140 (save $100)
Newegg holiday gaming peripheral deals
- Asus ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe mechanical keyboard: $98 (save $62)
- Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate mechanical keyboard: $170 (save $50)
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL: $110 (save $50)
- Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse: $110 (save $50)
- Jabra Evolve 2: $138 (save $62)
- Logitech G Pro X 2nd gen: $90 (save $40)
- HyperX Cloud Buds: $25 (save $35)
- Razer Kiyo Pro: $120 (save $80)
- Blue Yeti: $90 (save $40)
- MSI Immerse GV60 streaming mic: $100 (save $30)
Newegg holiday PC and console gaming deals
- Watchdogs Legion Ultimate Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $22 (save $98)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $34 (save $86)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $23 (save $77)
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $55 (save $65)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Y8 Operator Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $26 (save $54)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $14 (save $36)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition, Xbox One: $22 (save $98)
- The Outer Worlds Spacer's Chocie Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $27 (save $32.50)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $20 (save $69.50)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $27 (save $72.50)
- Civilization VI, Nintendo Switch: $40 (save $20)
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Switch: $49 (save $8)
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet double pack, Nintendo Switch: $89 (save $10)
- Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edition, PC: $5 (save $35)
- Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Imperial Edition, PC: $30 (save $30)
- XCOM Enemy Unknown, PC: $7 (save $23)
- GTFO, PC: $22 (save $18)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., PC: $50 (save $10)
Newegg holiday monitor deals
- Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED 34-inch curved smart gaming monitor: $900 (save $600)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch: $1000 (save $500)
- Corsair Xeneon Flex 45-inch OLED bendable display: $1500 (save $500)
- Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED 49-inch curved smart gaming monitor: $1300 (save $500)
- Acer Predator X45 45-inch curved monitor: $1200 (save $400)
- AOC Agon Pro PD32M: $1500 (save $300)
- Asus ROG Swift OLED 42-inch 4K: $1200 (save $200)
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday will be November 24. And if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This is typically known as the Cyber 5 event, with each day having a loose theme for sales purposes: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday (for shopping at local stores), Cyber Sunday/Monday (focusing on internet retailers like Amazon), and Giving Tuesday (focusing on charitable donations).
Newegg is running their Black Friday sales event through November 25th, backed by their Black Friday price guarantee to automatically refund you the difference if the price drops on what you bought before the 25th.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best gaming PC?
My choice for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R15 for its liquid cooling system, dual storage drives, and range of configuration options. You can create your own build with either an Intel or AMD-based chipset, and with up to an RTX 4080 graphics card for all the power you need to play the latest triple-A PC games.
Does Newegg have a Black Friday price guarantee?
Newegg launched their Black Friday price guarantee policy back in 2021, which applies to products sold and shipped by Newegg themselves. Products that are eligible for the program have a special badge on their store page, guaranteeing that you're getting the best price. And if the price drops before Black Friday, Newegg will automatically refund you the difference. No claim ticket or price tracking necessary.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
