50 years of technology breakthroughs: 1968-2018

1 of 51
1 of 51

Technology can transform us, in good ways and bad. Do you recall the single most influential tech innovation from the year you graduated high school? We do.

Read More Read Less

​1968: The launch of Apollo 8

In 1968, Apollo 8 was originally designed to perform Lunar Module testing in low Earth orbit, but production failures were found. Instead, given that the Command/Service Module was ready for flight, engineers proposed flying a human around the moon -- and history was made.

More Technology that changed us

Caption by: David Gewirtz

1 of 51

Related Topics:

Hardware After Hours PCs Servers Storage Networking
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries