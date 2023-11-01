'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 11 weirdest early Black Friday deals we've found so far
We're somehow already getting into the holiday season, which means you may be just starting to look out for the perfect gifts for your family, friends, and coworkers ahead of Black Friday sales. While some people on your list may be getting a big-ticket item like a phone or a tablet, if you're participating in a Secret Santa or white elephant exchange, looking for a stocking stuffer, or just trying to find something unique for the person who has everything, it can be more of a challenge to find a good gift. But don't worry -- we've got a list for you.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
We've rounded up interesting little doodads and gadgets that you can find on sale on Amazon right now that would make great novelty gifts, most of which are around $20. You can also check out our picks for the best deals overall, and the best deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and Sam's Club.
Best weird gift ideas from Amazon
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET will round up all of the best deals for Black Friday, including on phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and much more. For now, find the best deals here: