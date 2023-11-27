'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
13 offbeat Cyber Monday Amazon deals for your Secret Santa or stocking stuffer gifts
Cyber Monday sales are officially here, which means you may be looking out for the perfect gifts for your family, friends, and coworkers. While some people on your list may be getting a big-ticket item like a phone or a tablet, if you're participating in a Secret Santa or white elephant exchange, looking for a stocking stuffer, or just trying to find something unique for the person who has everything, it can be more of a challenge to find a good gift. But don't worry -- we've got a list for you.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates
We've rounded up interesting little doodads and gadgets that you can find on sale on Amazon right now that would make great novelty gifts, most of which are around $20. You can also check out our picks for the best Cyber Monday deals overall, and the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Sam's Club.
Best weird Cyber Monday deal gift ideas
- Hoto 24-in-1 Screwdriver Set: $16 (save $24)
- Oocopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers: $21 (save $19)
- SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher: $20 (save $10)
- Boruit V3 Keychain Flashlight: $17 (save $5)
- Car and Keyboard Cleaning Gel: $6 (save $1)
- Simjar Dinosaur Kids Headphones: $10 (save $4)
- Otamatone Japanese Portable Music Synthesizer: $32 (save $18)
- Phomemo Label Maker Machine: $19 (save $18)
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday deals under $30
- Best Black Friday deals under $100
- Best Black Friday phone deals
- Best Black Friday laptop deals
- Best Black Friday tablet deals
- Best Black Friday TV deals
- Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Best Black Friday headphones deals
- Best Black Friday monitor deals
- Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Best Black Friday VPN deals
- Best Black Friday gaming deals
- Best Black Friday Amazon deals
- Best Black Friday Apple deals
- Best Black Friday Walmart deals
- Best Black Friday Samsung deals
- Best Black Friday Best Buy deals
- Best Black Friday Dell deals
- Best Black Friday HP deals
- Best Black Friday Verizon deals
- Best Black Friday Newegg deals
- Best Black Friday Sam's Club deals
- Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Best Black Friday AirPods deals
- Best Black Friday iPad deals
- Best Black Friday security camera deals
- Best Black Friday storage and SSD deals
- Best Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Black Friday Kindle deals
- Best Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Best Black Friday streaming deals